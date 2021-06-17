Evening Reading - June 17, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Announcing Shacknews E5 2021 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs
- Tales of Arise hands-on preview: Carving a new fate
- Sign up now for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
- Gabe Newell wishes Shacknews a happy 25th anniversary
- TOEM hands-on preview: A picture perfect world
- Shacknews E5 - Soup Pot lets you become an online cooking sensation
- Shacknews E5 - Killing Floor 2 Interstellar Insanity update interview with Tripwire
- Game Builder Garage players are already building their own F-Zero games
- Xbox Design Lab returns for Xbox Series X/S controllers today
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
George R.R. Martin on Elden Ring
George R. R. Martin talks Elden Ring in new interview:— Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) June 17, 2021
-His work on the game was done many years ago
-He wrote the worldbuilding & characters
-From would periodically show him enemy & graphic designs
-He is excited for the final game :) pic.twitter.com/y5gUDvo2Hd
Wild to hear him talking about Dark Souls and Elden Ring.
Gothic is getting a remake
Join the @THQNordic family under the sun of Barcelona!— Dani Candil (@dacangi) June 17, 2021
At @AlkimiaGameDev we're looking for VFX / Tech Artists to help us creating cool particles and effects! 🔥🔥
Do you want to be part of an amazing team doing the Gothic Remake? Details in the link! https://t.co/3GptQQ6V0w pic.twitter.com/XCmu02iWU1
How did I miss this? I can't wait! Also, the team is hiring.
Airplane! sure was a wild movie
These writers were outta pocket 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/YxC4mFYfnS— Ayesha (@AyeshaSelden) June 15, 2021
There are so many iconic moments.
Please, let's all calm down a bit
i come here for the kind of comedy that a man can respectuflly nod towards , i have not laughed in 10 years, laughing is for hyenas & ghouls— wint (@dril) June 17, 2021
Only nods, please. Chortles at most if you cannot control yourself.
This dog is incredible
This is Digby. Today he did something amazing and helped save a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter (thread👇) pic.twitter.com/eMnIG0Dve7— Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) June 15, 2021
Check out the Twitter thread for the full story.
Brutal
Nintendo: let’s celebrate video game fathers ☺️— Casey DeFreitas (@ShinyCaseyD) June 16, 2021
Ness: “Am I a joke to you” https://t.co/IXWQjbpZ8y pic.twitter.com/RAu8qr52Tu
Ness gets absolutely ripped on.
Playful cat
あたしの過酷なフィットボクシング見て#FitBoxing2#bobkawaii pic.twitter.com/A9Syw3Eiho— まみてぃ🐾 (@mamity39) June 17, 2021
This cat thinks you're playing!
A look at the Doge Board of Directors
Me at my first Dogecoin board meeting as the new Fake Doge CEO pic.twitter.com/Xmmrzoi5qP— greg (@greg16676935420) June 17, 2021
Who would you hire?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's cleaning his toes.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
