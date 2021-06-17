Evening Reading - June 17, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

George R.R. Martin on Elden Ring

George R. R. Martin talks Elden Ring in new interview:

-His work on the game was done many years ago

-He wrote the worldbuilding & characters

-From would periodically show him enemy & graphic designs

-He is excited for the final game :) pic.twitter.com/y5gUDvo2Hd — Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) June 17, 2021

Wild to hear him talking about Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

Gothic is getting a remake

Join the @THQNordic family under the sun of Barcelona!



At @AlkimiaGameDev we're looking for VFX / Tech Artists to help us creating cool particles and effects! 🔥🔥



Do you want to be part of an amazing team doing the Gothic Remake? Details in the link! https://t.co/3GptQQ6V0w pic.twitter.com/XCmu02iWU1 — Dani Candil (@dacangi) June 17, 2021

How did I miss this? I can't wait! Also, the team is hiring.

Airplane! sure was a wild movie

These writers were outta pocket 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/YxC4mFYfnS — Ayesha (@AyeshaSelden) June 15, 2021

There are so many iconic moments.

Please, let's all calm down a bit

i come here for the kind of comedy that a man can respectuflly nod towards , i have not laughed in 10 years, laughing is for hyenas & ghouls — wint (@dril) June 17, 2021

Only nods, please. Chortles at most if you cannot control yourself.

This dog is incredible

This is Digby. Today he did something amazing and helped save a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter (thread👇) pic.twitter.com/eMnIG0Dve7 — Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) June 15, 2021

Check out the Twitter thread for the full story.

Brutal

Nintendo: let’s celebrate video game fathers ☺️



Ness: “Am I a joke to you” https://t.co/IXWQjbpZ8y pic.twitter.com/RAu8qr52Tu — Casey DeFreitas (@ShinyCaseyD) June 16, 2021

Ness gets absolutely ripped on.

Playful cat

This cat thinks you're playing!

A look at the Doge Board of Directors

Me at my first Dogecoin board meeting as the new Fake Doge CEO pic.twitter.com/Xmmrzoi5qP — greg (@greg16676935420) June 17, 2021

Who would you hire?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's cleaning his toes.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.