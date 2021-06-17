Shacknews E5 - Soup Pot lets you become an online cooking sensation Soup Pot is here to offer you mouth-watering gameplay and we got to chat all about it with the devs.

Foodies rejoice, because Soup Pot is here and it’s ready to not only let you cook amazing food, but teach you recipes while you do it. Sneaky! We here at Shacknews love everything about this, so we thought what better way to find out more than by going directly to the sauce (see what I did there?). As part of our Shacknews E5 2021 event, we sat down with Chikon Club to talk all about what makes Soup Pot so delicious. Please, check out the video below – just try not to get too hungry (just kidding, that’s impossible).

If you made it through that video without salivating or getting hungry from looking at Soup Pot, then I’m pretty sure scientists need to talk to you. Soup Pot is a new game by Chikon Club that has players bring to life a wide variety of meals by learning more than 100 recipes. All of this takes place on an in-game cooking platform called Cookbook. This lets users “stream” their cooking to their audience, who in turn offer supportive comments or sarcasm based on your food. This feature sounds like Guitar Hero meets Cooking Mama.

Soup Pot is scheduled to release in Q3 2021 and can be added to your wishlist via the Steam page. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you developer interviews, gameplay, and more as our Shacknews E5 2021 celebration continues. You can watch it all happen live on the Shacknews Twitch channel or later on via the Shacknews YouTube channel.