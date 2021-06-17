New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Design Lab returns for Xbox Series X/S controllers today

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Design Lab is making a comeback for the Series X and Series S consoles.
Donovan Erskine
3

Microsoft introduced Xbox Design Lab during the Xbox One generation as a means for players to further personalize their gaming experience. This program allowed players to customize and create their own unique controller and order it right through Microsoft. That’s all set to come back as Xbox Design Lab has been announced for the Xbox Series X and Series S console.

This news came during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, which was sort of a part 2 to the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021. The show opened with an announcement trailer for Xbox Design Lab, showing a variety of different controllers that players can craft through the program.

Xbox Design Lab allows players to select colors, designs, and more. Players can even plunk down some extra cash to get a special engraving on their controller. In the reveal, we see host Parris Lily take this as an opportunity to once again dig at the questionable cooking skills of friend Kahlief Adams.

Not only is Xbox Design Lab making its return, but it’s available today. The new Xbox Design Lab page for the Series X and Series S is available now. For more news out of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, be sure to visit the Xbox topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

