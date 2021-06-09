Evening Reading - June 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Destiny 2 meme

Destiny 2: Beyond Light in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/ezFporfxsW — Reverie Dawn (@ReverieDawns) June 8, 2021

Sorry, Zavala. The Darkness is pretty cool. Also, Saladin, you can jog on.

Miyazaki is the ultimate Gigachad

Give us something. Anything.

Slime man

I see nothing wrong here.............................slime man

What do you mean E3 hasn't started yet?

Tell us about it, Daniel Craig.

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekday pic.twitter.com/ZAsqrSQO0l — siân ferguson 🌈 (@sianfergs) June 8, 2021

It's only Wednesday. Oh, man. Well, it's technically Thursday here.

Word be like that

This one hit a little too close to home. pic.twitter.com/32OxHnVXT6 — Matt Riebe (@matt_riebe) June 8, 2021

Why is the formatting system so strange?

Cringe on both fronts

seeing fortnite players getting angry that rick and morty is being added because "rick and morty is cringe", and then on the opposite side rick and morty fans are angry theyre getting added to fortnite since "fortnite is cringe" is genuinely the funniest thing ive seen recently — 💛🤍💜🖤 (@EnbyThroatzilla) June 8, 2021

Everyone is cringing.

Bloodborne goodness

Bloodborne inspired watch

Check out this cool Astral Clocktower themed Bloodborne watch i got!

It’s so sick! pic.twitter.com/kTrEcZLBxw — Kwitty23 aka Kdub (@Kwitty23) June 8, 2021

How good was Bloodborne? I'd love an updated version for PlayStation 5. Please and thank you.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night. She's also getting cold these days.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night. She's also getting cold these days.

