Evening Reading - June 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Announcing Shacknews E5 2021 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs
- E3 2021 schedule, dates, times and lineup
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review - A dimension above the rest
- Chivalry 2 review: Highly honorable dismemberment
- Sign up now for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
- Battlefield 2042 - Everything we know
- DICE shares Battlefield 2042's Season, Battle Pass, & live service format
- GameStop's (GME) new CFO is Amazon veteran Mike Recupero
- GameStop (GME) stock Q1 2021 earnings results show better than expected loss, 25% sales growth
- Overwatch Cross-Play Beta announced for all platforms
- Arcade1Up reveals The Simpsons 4-player cabinet as part of its E3 2021 lineup
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Destiny 2 meme
Destiny 2: Beyond Light in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/ezFporfxsW— Reverie Dawn (@ReverieDawns) June 8, 2021
Sorry, Zavala. The Darkness is pretty cool. Also, Saladin, you can jog on.
Miyazaki is the ultimate Gigachad
Tomorrow ... #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/NYtHcsbk3h— Loreena 🌸 (@loreenatv) June 9, 2021
Give us something. Anything.
Slime man
June 9, 2021
I see nothing wrong here.............................slime man
What do you mean E3 hasn't started yet?
June 9, 2021
Tell us about it, Daniel Craig.
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekday pic.twitter.com/ZAsqrSQO0l— siân ferguson 🌈 (@sianfergs) June 8, 2021
It's only Wednesday. Oh, man. Well, it's technically Thursday here.
Word be like that
This one hit a little too close to home. pic.twitter.com/32OxHnVXT6— Matt Riebe (@matt_riebe) June 8, 2021
Why is the formatting system so strange?
Cringe on both fronts
seeing fortnite players getting angry that rick and morty is being added because "rick and morty is cringe", and then on the opposite side rick and morty fans are angry theyre getting added to fortnite since "fortnite is cringe" is genuinely the funniest thing ive seen recently— 💛🤍💜🖤 (@EnbyThroatzilla) June 8, 2021
Everyone is cringing.
Bloodborne goodness
Plain Doll summer(?) beach(?) fun time. #Bloodborne pic.twitter.com/uMcuPWpHz4— Setz (@Setzeri) June 8, 2021
Bloodborne inspired watch
Check out this cool Astral Clocktower themed Bloodborne watch i got!— Kwitty23 aka Kdub (@Kwitty23) June 8, 2021
It’s so sick! pic.twitter.com/kTrEcZLBxw
How good was Bloodborne? I'd love an updated version for PlayStation 5. Please and thank you.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night. She's also getting cold these days.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 9, 2021