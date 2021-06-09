GameStop's (GME) new CFO is Amazon veteran Mike Recupero GameStop has announced Mike Recupero as its new CFO ahead of its Q1 2021 earnings call.

GameStop (GME) has had quite the busy day for news. In addition to the annual shareholders meeting, the company is also holding its Q1 2021 earnings call, where it will go in-depth on its performance over the last quarter. However, GameStop decided to drop some big announcements before the commencement of said earnings call. This includes the news that Mike Recupero has been officially named the company’s next CFO.



This news comes from an official news release shared on the GameStop website. GameStop spoke about Recupero’s success before being appointed CFO of the gaming retailer. “Mr. Recupero is a seasoned technology industry finance executive, who spent more than 17 years at Amazon supporting growth across global geographies and product categories.” During his many years with Amazon, Recupero served as Chief Financial Officer of the North American Consumer business. He was also the CFO of Prime Video for a period of time.

Mike Recupero’s first day as GameStop CFO will be July 12, 2021. This comes from the same announcement in which we learned that Matt Furlong would be succeeding George Sherman as GameStop’s next CEO. GameStop states that both of these decisions “reflect the refreshed Board’s focus on building a technology company and investing in growth.” This is in line with the sentiment shared by Chairman Ryan Cohen during the company’s annual shareholders meeting this week.

With Mike Recupero taking over as CFO, Matt Furlong appointed CEO, and Ryan Cohen assuming Chairman responsibilities, this feels like a significant day for GameStop (GME) as well as its shareholders. If you’re interested in learning more about GameStop’s recent performance from the gaming retailer itself, you’ll want to tune into the company’s Q1 2021 earnings call, which is taking place today.