DICE shares Battlefield 2042's Season, Battle Pass, & live service format With the reveal of Battlefield 2042, DICE and EA revealed a bunch of details about what players can expect out of its seasons and battle pass content.

With games like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and more having been successfully utilized a seasonal and battle pass live service model for quite some time, it could have been expected that the new Battlefield game from DICE would similarly utilize such a live service model. That said, there’s always a bit of nuance as to what players can expect from these types of things. Fortunately, DICE and EA shared some details on how the recently revealed Battlefield 2042’s Season and Battle Pass content will work and what kind of content players can expect in them.

As with a lot of the recent info revealed by DICE and EA, this latest tidbit showed up on the Battlefield 2042 FAQ page which launched beside the game’s reveal trailer on June 9, 2021. According to the FAQ, content for Battlefield 2042 will be divided into Seasons that run for about three months (so four seasons in a year). Each Season will contain content tied to both a free and premium Battle Pass full of unlocks players can get by leveling up the pass through gameplay.

In addition to the Battle Pass, players will be able to unlock or buy Specialists. These are basically classes in Battlefield 2042 through which you’ll be able to equip special loadouts and fill various niches on your squad and overall team. According to the FAQ, EA and DICE will be releasing one new Specialist per Season for Battlefield 2042, so four overall throughout the year. The game will start with 10 Specialists available and it doesn’t specify whether the extra four Specialists coming in further seasons will be part of free or premium content. Expect clarification on this at a later date.

With Battlefield 2042's launch date set for October 2021, we know when to expect the game, and we also know an open beta is on the way leading up to its release. With the Season, Battle Pass, and live service format detailed, expect to learn more about what Season 1 will contain leading up to the game’s launch this year.