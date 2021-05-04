New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 4, 2021 (Star Wars Day)

The Force is with us at Shacknews, so let's do some Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, travelers! It's the evening time and *I* am your party host for tonight's Evening Reading. We're going to look around here at Shacknews and all across the internet on... hey, it's May the 4th! Yeah, we're probably going to celebrate some Star Wars stuff today, too. So let's dive in!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Memes from a galaxy far, far away

Tonight in New Pokemon Snap

What, I had to get a wrestling reference in here somewhere. Speaking of which...

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Come on! Clap! Anthony's back!

I love you, you love me...

FLAWLESS VICTORY! FATALITY!

I mean, is this really any worse than what we've heard from DJ Dmitri Vegas?

Just watch...

A salute to Giant Bomb! Thanks for the memories, fellas!

Tonight in video game music

How are you celebrating May the 4th, Shack? Have you watched The Bad Batch yet? Have you watched the new Maggie Simpson short? Jump in on Chatty and let's go!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

