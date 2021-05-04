Evening Reading - May 4, 2021 (Star Wars Day)

Greetings, travelers! It's the evening time and *I* am your party host for tonight's Evening Reading. We're going to look around here at Shacknews and all across the internet on... hey, it's May the 4th! Yeah, we're probably going to celebrate some Star Wars stuff today, too. So let's dive in!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Memes from a galaxy far, far away

Happy #MayThe4th to only this little girl joining the Dark Side at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/J6neG5wgN8 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) May 4, 2021

This is how I roll! May the 4th be with you! @starwars pic.twitter.com/7NarfvualQ — WallyTheWelshCorgi (@WallyWelshCorgi) May 4, 2021

Tonight in New Pokemon Snap

Wildlife Photographers Play New Pokemon Snap pic.twitter.com/XamGzIs1he — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 4, 2021

These are the same photo



The New Pokemon Snap is a wonderful enigma pic.twitter.com/vT2JwF4nqD — Terrible Tavi aka Ta6 👑 (@TerribleTavi) May 2, 2021

pokemon snap but with david attenborough narration reminding you their ecosystem is collapsing due to human activity — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) May 4, 2021

What, I had to get a wrestling reference in here somewhere. Speaking of which...

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

"Bowens is back...👏" #4 ranked #TheAcclaimed are in action on #AEWDark ahead of TOMORROW's 4-Way Tag Elimination match for an #AEW World Tag Team Title shot at #BLOODandGUTS!



Watch Dark Now at https://t.co/U3qwXS6wYo - and don't miss #AEWDynamite LIVE Wednesday at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/UsDkWnju67 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2021

Come on! Clap! Anthony's back!

I love you, you love me...

FLAWLESS VICTORY! FATALITY!

I mean, is this really any worse than what we've heard from DJ Dmitri Vegas?

What kinda Tommy Wiseau ass voice acting is this? pic.twitter.com/ioYrQdLWTz — Raphael 🦇 (@RaphsidentEvil) August 15, 2019

Just watch...

Eight times.



That's how many times I just watched this in a row. pic.twitter.com/F2pZ81KdgM — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) May 3, 2021

A salute to Giant Bomb! Thanks for the memories, fellas!

Tonight in video game music

How are you celebrating May the 4th, Shack? Have you watched The Bad Batch yet? Have you watched the new Maggie Simpson short? Jump in on Chatty and let's go!