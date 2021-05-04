Evening Reading - May 4, 2021 (Star Wars Day)

Greetings, travelers! It's the evening time and *I* am your party host for tonight's Evening Reading. We're going to look around here at Shacknews and all across the internet on... hey, it's May the 4th! Yeah, we're probably going to celebrate some Star Wars stuff today, too. So let's dive in!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Best Star Wars characters to come from its video game galaxy
- Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer revealed with start and end dates
- Stasis Exotic Sidearm Cryosthesia 77K comes to Destiny 2 in Season of the Splicer
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stock jumps on Q1 2021 results, ups full-year guidance
- Activision (ATVI) executives claim Call of Duty 2021 is 'being built for next-gen'
- Corsair (CRSR) Q1 2021 earnings report raises annual guidance on strong quarterly finish
- SteelSeries Moments software can capture and edit your gameplay
- PlayStation accounts for almost half of Fortnite revenue
- Unboxing and review: Star Wars Black Series Mandalorian Helmet
- Wreckfest Super Truck Showdown update & Off-Road Car Pack DLC arrive with PS Plus offering
- Flashback 2 in development for PC & consoles in 2022
- Rocket League court document leak shows two mobile games in development
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Memes from a galaxy far, far away
Category is: helmet head realness. #Maythe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/XUUF4hYjN3— Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) May 4, 2021
This isn't the costume you're looking for.#MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/elC2qWN4cc— INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) May 4, 2021
Plot twist: I’m naked again #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/hnmkUVd51H— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) May 4, 2021
Happy #MayThe4th to only this little girl joining the Dark Side at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/J6neG5wgN8— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) May 4, 2021
This is how I roll! May the 4th be with you! @starwars pic.twitter.com/7NarfvualQ— WallyTheWelshCorgi (@WallyWelshCorgi) May 4, 2021
Tonight in New Pokemon Snap
Wildlife Photographers Play New Pokemon Snap pic.twitter.com/XamGzIs1he— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 4, 2021
May 4, 2021
These are the same photo— Terrible Tavi aka Ta6 👑 (@TerribleTavi) May 2, 2021
The New Pokemon Snap is a wonderful enigma pic.twitter.com/vT2JwF4nqD
pokemon snap but with david attenborough narration reminding you their ecosystem is collapsing due to human activity— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) May 4, 2021
What, I had to get a wrestling reference in here somewhere. Speaking of which...
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
"Bowens is back...👏" #4 ranked #TheAcclaimed are in action on #AEWDark ahead of TOMORROW's 4-Way Tag Elimination match for an #AEW World Tag Team Title shot at #BLOODandGUTS!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2021
Watch Dark Now at https://t.co/U3qwXS6wYo - and don't miss #AEWDynamite LIVE Wednesday at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/UsDkWnju67
Come on! Clap! Anthony's back!
I love you, you love me...
My time on the demo is over, but before i did it hahaha#VILLAGE #MODS #RE8 #barney pic.twitter.com/y8IiP4hrgV— Marcos RC (@MarcosRCRE) May 3, 2021
FLAWLESS VICTORY! FATALITY!
WE'VE STARTED A PETITION TO GET GILBERT GOTTFRIED AS A DLC ANNOUNCER IN THE NEXT MORTAL KOMBAT.— Lame Genie - Video Game Music Covers (@LameGenieVGM) May 4, 2021
Please sign and share!
Sign here: https://t.co/5WSUlfSJJQ@RealGilbert @noobde @NetherRealm @Kotaku @screenrant @GameRant @ComicBook #mortalkombat #mk12 #mk11 pic.twitter.com/rbHzjDXkhT
I mean, is this really any worse than what we've heard from DJ Dmitri Vegas?
What kinda Tommy Wiseau ass voice acting is this? pic.twitter.com/ioYrQdLWTz— Raphael 🦇 (@RaphsidentEvil) August 15, 2019
Just watch...
Eight times.— Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) May 3, 2021
That's how many times I just watched this in a row. pic.twitter.com/F2pZ81KdgM
A salute to Giant Bomb! Thanks for the memories, fellas!
May 4, 2021
Tonight in video game music
How are you celebrating May the 4th, Shack? Have you watched The Bad Batch yet? Have you watched the new Maggie Simpson short? Jump in on Chatty and let's go!
-
