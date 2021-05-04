New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Flashback 2 in development for PC & consoles in 2022

Microids has tapped original Flashback creator Paul Cuisset for a return to the franchise, with Flashback 2 set to launch sometime in 2022.
TJ Denzer
1

The original Flashback was a pretty incredible game, favored among the cinematic platforming titles of the time. Thanks to the creative aesthetic, story, and gameplay design by creator Paul Cuisset, it has a place in the gaming pantheon alongside similar titles like Another World. Now, it would seem publisher Microids wants to bring the classic franchise back to life. It has joined with Cuisset to announce Flashback 2, in development and slated for launch on consoles and PCs sometime in 2022.

Microids announced the development of Flashback 2 in a press release and the Microids Twitter on May 4, 2021. According to the release, the publisher has joined together with original Flashback creator John Cuisset to make the new game. Cuisset claims it was a project he’s wanted to do for a very long time.

Flashback has been in and out of gaming for decades now. The franchise actually had a sequel in the form of Fade to Black, which was also met with positive responses. Since then, Flashback has bounced around, even landing in the hands of Ubisoft, who gave it a 2.5D remake to mixed reception. There were rumors from ColecoVision in 2014 that it could make a comeback there, but with the game in the hands of Microids now, and original creator Paul Cuisset at the helm, Flashback 2 is looking like a more promising return to the franchise than we’ve seen in years.

Hopefully, it won’t be terribly long before we get to see what kind of gameplay and visuals the new game has in store for us. With a launch window currently slated for 2022, stay tuned as we await further details on Flashback 2.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

