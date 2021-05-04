New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Stasis Exotic Sidearm Cryosthesia 77K comes to Destiny 2 in Season of the Splicer

Bungie reveals Cryosthesia 77K in the Season of the Splicer launch trailer.
Bill Lavoy
1

Each new season of Destiny 2 brings a new Exotic for players to unlock through the season pass. In Season of the Splicer, the 14th season in Destiny 2, that is an Exotic Sidearm that deals Stasis damage called Cryosthesia 77K.

Cryosthesia 77K was revealed in the Season of the Splicer launch trailer on May 4, 2021. The Exotic will unlock through the season pass, which means no grinding quests for Guardians to get their hands on it. As is customary with season pass Exotics, though, expect a lengthy quest to get the catalyst and complete it.

Cryosthesia 77K joins Salvation’s Grip as the only weapons in the game to deal Stasis damage. This could change within moments of Season 14 launching, though, as it’s only a matter of time before Bungie starts to roll Legendary weapons into the mix that deal Stasis. Since both Cryosthesia 77K and Salvation’s Grip are Exotic weapons, it’s unlikely any other Exotic weapons introduced in Season 14 will also deal Stasis.

What we don’t know now is what the Intrinsic Trait will be for this new Exotic Sidearm. That’s the part that will make or break Cryosthesia 77K’s chances of inserting itself in the meta. Yeah, you’ll see it in PvP for a few days since it’s shiny and new, but once the honeymoon is over the Intrinsic Trait will help sort out if this weapon sits in vaults gathering dust or has a place Guardian’s regular weapon rotations. It will also depend on the health of Sidearms overall as Bungie endlessly balances the game.

Cryosthesia 77K has every advantage to be something Guardians flock to. It’s an Exotic that’s easy to get, and it’s one of only a few weapons that deal Stasis damage. This alone could make it a popular choice when Season of the Splicer launches in Destiny 2 on May 11, 2021.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles.

