Unboxing and review: Star Wars Black Series Mandalorian Helmet

In honor of May the Fourth, we've unboxed a special package sent from Hasbro.
Donovan Erskine
1

May the Fourth is here, and Star Wars fans across the globe are celebrating like the Ewoks at the end of Return of the Jedi. To commemorate the occasion, Hasbro sent us a very special Star Wars package. Inside was none other than the new Mandalorian Black Series helmet. We recorded a full unboxing and review of the product for your viewing pleasure.

The full unboxing was conducted by Shacknews head of video Greg Burke and can be seen below. In the video, Greg opens the box and showcases everything featured. The full silver helmet is done to scale, and is practically the same used in the hit Disney+ series. The package also comes with an LED attachment that users can place on the side of the helmet, which works as a light source.

Despite its size, the helmet is fairly light. On the inside, the helmet is fairly detailed, featuring some cushioning for wearers. As any fan would do, Greg plopped the Mandalorian helmet onto his head and channeled his inner bounty hunter.

To see more unboxing and review videos, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube and hit the notification bell so that you don’t miss a video.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

