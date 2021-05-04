Unboxing and review: Star Wars Black Series Mandalorian Helmet In honor of May the Fourth, we've unboxed a special package sent from Hasbro.

May the Fourth is here, and Star Wars fans across the globe are celebrating like the Ewoks at the end of Return of the Jedi. To commemorate the occasion, Hasbro sent us a very special Star Wars package. Inside was none other than the new Mandalorian Black Series helmet. We recorded a full unboxing and review of the product for your viewing pleasure.

The full unboxing was conducted by Shacknews head of video Greg Burke and can be seen below. In the video, Greg opens the box and showcases everything featured. The full silver helmet is done to scale, and is practically the same used in the hit Disney+ series. The package also comes with an LED attachment that users can place on the side of the helmet, which works as a light source.

Despite its size, the helmet is fairly light. On the inside, the helmet is fairly detailed, featuring some cushioning for wearers. As any fan would do, Greg plopped the Mandalorian helmet onto his head and channeled his inner bounty hunter.

