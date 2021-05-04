Rocket League court document leak shows two mobile games in development According to a recent Rocket League leak in the Apple v Epic Games court case, there are two Rocket League games in development, one being Rocket League Sideswipe.

Out of all of Epic Games’ high-profile pickups over the years, its acquisition of Psyonix and Rocket League may be one of the most fruitful. The rocket-powered car footie game is not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon, features some of the best and most comprehensive cross-play features, and gets season after season of delightful content and challenges to keep things interesting, as if the core game didn’t already. However, one untapped market for Rocket League has been mobile and if recent leaked documents from the Epic Games v Apple court case are any indication, it seems Psyonix intends to address this twofold.

Psyonix’s Rocket League mobile plans seem to be from a couple slides poached from Epic vs Apple court case documents and recently reposted on ResetEra. The slides suggest “two new products on the horizon for mobile. One was known. Although it’s called “Rocket League ‘2D’” in the slide, Rocket League Sideswipe was announced back in March 2021 and features a 2.5D gameplay experience in which players view and operate a Rocket League game from a side view, featuring floating vertical goals.

The other seems to be an unannounced project called Rocket League Next. Rocket League Next isn’t so much a crafted-for-mobile experience so much as it is a new next-generation client which will hand the operation of Rocket League on all platforms, including available PC and console options. Rocket League Next will debut in alpha and beta testing on mobile, but the goal seems to be to consolidate all core Rocket League game launching and play into one ecosystem with cross-play supported between mobile, console, and PC platforms.

It’s a shame Psyonix’s plans got caught up in the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, but with so much allegedly in the works for mobile in the time ahead, it would appear that Rocket League is gearing up big time to rocket boost big time into one of its final unexplored frontiers: the world of mobile gaming.