PlayStation accounts for almost half of Fortnite revenue

The Apple vs Epic Games case has revealed how much money Fortnite makes on each platform.
Donovan Erskine
The Apple vs Epic Games court case is underway as the two massive companies look to settle their ongoing legal feud. It’s no secret that Fortnite has been a supreme money-maker for creator Epic Games over the past few years, but specific numbers are often kept private. However, a byproduct of the ongoing trial has been heaps of internal information being put out on display. During the second day of trial, it was revealed just how much money Fortnite rakes in on each platform, with PlayStation making up for nearly half of it all.

The second day of the Apple vs Epic Games trial included more back and forth between the two companies. During its statements, Apple presented a graphic that details the percentage of revenue that Fortnite makes on each platform. From March 2018 to July 2020, roughly 7 percent of Fortnite’s revenue was made on Apple products. What’s really fascinating, is the fact that 46.8 percent of the game’s income all came from PlayStation.

With PlayStation 4 greatly outperforming its competition in the Xbox One and having a 4-year head start on the Switch, it’s not a shocker that Sony’s console accounted for a large share of Fortnite’s earnings. That said, it’s still a bit surprising to think that PlayStation’s playerbase brought in nearly half of the game’s revenue.

According to the graphic, Xbox reeled in 27.5% of Fortnite’s income. PC only accounted for 9.6% of revenue, despite being regarded as the best place to play among Fortnite faithfuls and pros. Just behind PC was the Nintendo Switch, accounting for 8.4% of sales. Lastly, Android devices only account for 0.5% of revenue.

With as massive as Fortnite has been, it’s interesting to learn that PlayStation has been equally massive in its share of sales. For more news out of the Apple vs Epic Games case, stick with us here at Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

