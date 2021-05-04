PlayStation accounts for almost half of Fortnite revenue
The Apple vs Epic Games case has revealed how much money Fortnite makes on each platform.
The Apple vs Epic Games court case is underway as the two massive companies look to settle their ongoing legal feud. It’s no secret that Fortnite has been a supreme money-maker for creator Epic Games over the past few years, but specific numbers are often kept private. However, a byproduct of the ongoing trial has been heaps of internal information being put out on display. During the second day of trial, it was revealed just how much money Fortnite rakes in on each platform, with PlayStation making up for nearly half of it all.
The second day of the Apple vs Epic Games trial included more back and forth between the two companies. During its statements, Apple presented a graphic that details the percentage of revenue that Fortnite makes on each platform. From March 2018 to July 2020, roughly 7 percent of Fortnite’s revenue was made on Apple products. What’s really fascinating, is the fact that 46.8 percent of the game’s income all came from PlayStation.
With PlayStation 4 greatly outperforming its competition in the Xbox One and having a 4-year head start on the Switch, it’s not a shocker that Sony’s console accounted for a large share of Fortnite’s earnings. That said, it’s still a bit surprising to think that PlayStation’s playerbase brought in nearly half of the game’s revenue.
According to the graphic, Xbox reeled in 27.5% of Fortnite’s income. PC only accounted for 9.6% of revenue, despite being regarded as the best place to play among Fortnite faithfuls and pros. Just behind PC was the Nintendo Switch, accounting for 8.4% of sales. Lastly, Android devices only account for 0.5% of revenue.
With as massive as Fortnite has been, it’s interesting to learn that PlayStation has been equally massive in its share of sales. For more news out of the Apple vs Epic Games case, stick with us here at Shacknews.
Yah, something something psychological addiction.
https://www.caron.org/blog/fortnite-may-be-as-addictive-as-heroin
https://www.thestar.com/life/2018/12/02/fortnite-addiction-is-forcing-kids-into-video-game-rehab.html?rf
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2019/10/07/fortnite-producer-epic-games-lawsuit-says-addictive-as-cocaine/3900236002/
https://childmind.org/article/parents-guide-dealing-fortnite/
People like spending money on their hobbies. If the game is free they feel more justified spending money on cosmetics instead, or sometimes more insidious gameplay-impacting stuff. A lot of people don't keep track of how much they've spent total, and a bunch of little purchases add up to a lot of money without them fully realizing it.
I realize this is a matter of personal taste and there will never be consensus here, but you're right, they do balk, because the difference with the gear in WoW is that it represents the time & effort you put into getting it. Looking cool is almost incidental to this visual avatar of achievement you've earned, so it would be rather natural for those people to have opinions about there being a money-based side door to getting the same thing.
I don't think looking cool was even slightly incidental to the 'work' of grinding for hours. Looking cool was the entire point. There's a reason Blizzard designs the most powerful stuff to also look the coolest when they could easily make it merely ok looking and all the enfranchised players would understand what its look represents in terms of 'work'.
Is it more impressive when someone looks good because they sewed a unique shirt for themselves? Sure is. Does that mean someone who bought nice clothes is some lame cheat? Obviously not.
What's crazy is that those are pissing in the wind compared to the real free to play giants.
Dota 2 during its peak period from 2015 through 2017 is estimated to have made about $800 million, with half of that revenue in 2017. By comparison PUBG Mobile's lifetime revenue is over $5 billion with just over half of that revenue in 2020 alone.
Absolutely nuts
Kids with no skins get made fun of by classmates with fancy skins. https://www.polygon.com/2019/5/7/18534431/fortnite-rare-default-skins-bullying-harassment :(
