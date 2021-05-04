PlayStation accounts for almost half of Fortnite revenue The Apple vs Epic Games case has revealed how much money Fortnite makes on each platform.

The Apple vs Epic Games court case is underway as the two massive companies look to settle their ongoing legal feud. It’s no secret that Fortnite has been a supreme money-maker for creator Epic Games over the past few years, but specific numbers are often kept private. However, a byproduct of the ongoing trial has been heaps of internal information being put out on display. During the second day of trial, it was revealed just how much money Fortnite rakes in on each platform, with PlayStation making up for nearly half of it all.

The second day of the Apple vs Epic Games trial included more back and forth between the two companies. During its statements, Apple presented a graphic that details the percentage of revenue that Fortnite makes on each platform. From March 2018 to July 2020, roughly 7 percent of Fortnite’s revenue was made on Apple products. What’s really fascinating, is the fact that 46.8 percent of the game’s income all came from PlayStation.

With PlayStation 4 greatly outperforming its competition in the Xbox One and having a 4-year head start on the Switch, it’s not a shocker that Sony’s console accounted for a large share of Fortnite’s earnings. That said, it’s still a bit surprising to think that PlayStation’s playerbase brought in nearly half of the game’s revenue.

According to the graphic, Xbox reeled in 27.5% of Fortnite’s income. PC only accounted for 9.6% of revenue, despite being regarded as the best place to play among Fortnite faithfuls and pros. Just behind PC was the Nintendo Switch, accounting for 8.4% of sales. Lastly, Android devices only account for 0.5% of revenue.

With as massive as Fortnite has been, it’s interesting to learn that PlayStation has been equally massive in its share of sales. For more news out of the Apple vs Epic Games case, stick with us here at Shacknews.