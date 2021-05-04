Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stock jumps on Q1 2021 results, ups full-year guidance Activision Blizzard's stock is jumping in afterhours trading on a better-than-expected Q1 2021 and increased full-year guidance.

Activision Blizzard has just released their Q1 2021 earnings results, and things are looking good for shareholders. The company posted Non-GAAP adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) of 98 cents, beating their own forecast of 84 cents, and Wall Street analyst expectations of 76 cents. Activision also announced that they are increasing their full year financial outlook. Shares of the company are trading higher afterhours on the news.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stock is up afterhours on a solid Q1 2021 earnings release.

Here's some interesting information from the Activision Blizzard Q1 2021 earnings release.

Q1 2021 revenues came in at $2.28 billion

Digital channel revenues were $2.01 billion during Q1 2021

Operating margins were 43% on a non-GAAP basis in Q1 2021

Operating cash flow was $844 million in Q1 2021, compare to $148 million in Q1 2020

Activision revenue segment was up 72% year-over-year, powered by COD strength

Blizzard revenue segment grew 7% year-over-year, driven by Warcraft Classic and Shadowlands expansion

King segment revenue hit a new record

King had 258 million monthly active users during the quarter

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! has been downloaded over 30 million times since launching in late March

The Board of Directors declared a cash divdend of 47 cents per common share Payable on May 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close on April 15, 2021 Dividend payout has been increased by 15% from the prior year

Company now expects $8.37 billion in revenue for the year 2021 Non-GAAP EPS guidance increased to $3.42/share



Our employees continue to demonstrate exceptional performance under challenging circumstances,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “That relentless drive across our franchises produced strong first quarter results that were well ahead of expectations. Our continued overperformance enables us to raise our outlook for the full year.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares are up almost 5% off the intraday trading lows. Shareholders are being rewarded today, and it seems like things are on track for another solidly profitable year for the COD factory. The conference call is getting started right now, and we are streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel, if you are into that sort of thing.

Bobby Kotick seen here with his money hat.

Are you long Activision Blizzard stock? Do you think CEO Bobby Kotick was good in Moneyball? Are you tired of COD games? Let us know in the comments section.