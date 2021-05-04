Wreckfest Super Truck Showdown update & Off-Road Car Pack DLC arrive with PS Plus offering A free track, new challenges, and a paid DLC car pack have arrived in Wreckfest, just in time for its PS Plus inclusion in May 2021.

Recently, we were delighted to find that Wreckfest would be the free game offered for the PlayStation 5 among PS Plus’s May titles. Even at its core, Wreckfest is one of the most satisfying driving games around, featuring incredible weight and physics on its vehicles and fantastic ways in which you can destroy and disfigure them. With it coming as a free addition to the PS5 crowd, Bugbear Entertainment and THQ Nordic have put out an update for the game with a new track and DLC pack featuring new off-road vehicles.

THQ Nordic revealed Wreckfest’s new Super Truck Showdown update and Off-Road Car Pack DLC content on the THQ Nordic YouTube channel on May 4, 2021. Available now, the Super Truck Showdown tournament update features a new tournament season in the game: the titular Super Truck Showdown. It also gets a new track in the form of Rattlesnake Racepark. It’s a twisting new dirt track perfect for Wreckfest’s new paid DLC Off-Road Car Pack, featuring three new vehicles well-suited to dirt track racing.

There’s little doubt as to the reasons for the timing on this particular content update and DLC pack for Wreckfest. It’s almost assuredly because the game was just revealed as a part of PlayStation’s PS Plus free games for May as the exclusive title for PS5. Coming in alongside Stranded Deep and Battlefield 5, Wreckfest is a stellar addition to the PS Plus lineup and promises to invite PlayStation 5 players into a fantastic racing experience from Bugbear and THQ Nordic. The Super Truck Showdown and Off-Road Car Pack DLC just sweeten the game for both newcomers and longtime players alike. Bear in mind that if you already have Wreckfest’s Season Pass #2, then you should also already have access to the Off-Road Car Pack.

Nonetheless, with the new content coming in alongside the free offering of the game on PS Plus, Wreckfest is looking as good as ever. If you’ve got a PS5 and have been holding off on this game, it might very well be a good time to give it a try and see if it’s your cup of tea.