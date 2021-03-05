Evening Reading - March 5, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night! You made it. That's another week of the year down. Hard to believe it's already March again, huh? Anyway, let's jump right into things.
- Ziggurat Interactive's March Retro First Friday gets sporty with games like 4th & Inches
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons March roadmap brings Spring events & surprises
- Pokemon Go's Professor Willow comes to the Pokemon Trading Card Game this Summer
- Twitter may be actively working on a previously rumored Undo Tweet function
- Hogwarts Legacy designer exits project after controversy
- Deathloop's sexy Deja Vu Trailer theme is now on Spotify
- Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris disabled indefinitely as Bungie cracks down on exploits
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Clubhouse Pass Season 2 is now live
- Ghost of Tsushima directors honored as ambassadors of the actual island
- Robinhood allegedly headed to NASDAQ for its IPO
- Apple now under investigation by UK government for alleged anti-competitive violations
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite Mario world or level?
God this game is beautiful sometimes
Say what you want—and I won't argue against the fact that it was a buggy mess—but Cyberpunk 2077 nailed at least one thing; the visuals. It was hands down one of the best looking games available on the PC at its release and I got an astounding amount of enjoyment out of just exploring the world and enjoying those crisp shiny graphics. Yeah, there were problems, the marketing was a bunch of garbage, but still... there are things worth admiring in there.
Now for something completely different...
After careful consideration, I've concluded this is already the funniest thing to come out of this year pic.twitter.com/jA2KGWH8Cj— Manny Pérez (@IAmJitsu) March 5, 2021
It's funny cause it's true.
Smiling doesn't solve problems?
Wh*te people music be like: pic.twitter.com/DjshlUnqJs— Allison Reese (@reese_shapiro) March 5, 2021
Might I interest you in some thoughts and prayers instead?
Final Fantubesy
I never thought I’d here Final Fantasy music with TUBES. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9LaKBpRCNl— Yunalescka ☾ (@YunalesckaGames) March 5, 2021
You can't kick me out, this thing isn't over yet.
Listen up fives...
This should not have made me laugh as hard as it did pic.twitter.com/4YY8ErT2Fe— Kelli🎶The Opera Geek (@TheOperaGeek) March 5, 2021
This reminds me... I should give 30 Rock another watch soon.
:(
long distance pic.twitter.com/6vUBq1n3Vh— 'K' (@kbuddyartist) March 5, 2021
I'm not crying... I just got dust in my eye.
It's been a while, so here's a picture of the pup to get your weekend cheeriness started.
