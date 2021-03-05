New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PGA TOUR 2K21 Clubhouse Pass Season 2 is now live

The update that ushers in Clubhouse Pass Season 2 also provides a brand-new course for all players.

Chris Jarrard
It is a nice day for fans of virtual golfing. Take-Two and 2K Sports have officially launched Season 2 of the Clubhouse Pass for PGA TOUR 2K21, bringing loads of new gear and progression opportunity, as well as a brand-new course for all players.

From now until June 3, 2021, PGA TOUR 2K21 players can hit the links and enjoy a big bucket of new content for the most popular golf game around. Clubhouse Pass Season 2 brings along all-new clubs, gloves, shoes, and more to unlock across 75 levels of progression. There are three tiers to the Clubhouse Pass that provide options for players who chose to make a purchase and those who would rather not:

  • Free: This tier enables players to access 15 free levels of the 75 levels in Season 1. Every five levels passed will result in a reward;
  • Premium Pass ($7.99): All 75 levels of rewards are available to unlock through gameplay;
  • Premium+ Pass ($14.99): All 75 levels of rewards are available to unlock through gameplay; players can also skip the first 20 levels and automatically unlock those rewards.

Whether you choose to buy into the Season 2 Clubhouse pass or not, 2K Sports is also including a new course to test your mettle. The Bay Hill Club & Lodge has been meticulously recreated to match its real-life counterpart in Orlando, Florida. The location is home to the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is one of only five tournaments given invitation-only status by the PGA TOUR. The Bay Hill Club & Lodge was created by legendary designer Dick Wilson and later renovated by Arnold Palmer himself.

Players can track down more details on Clubhouse Pass Season 2 at the official PGA TOUR 2K21 website. The Clubhouse Pass is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version will be available on March 11.

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

