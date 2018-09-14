NBA 2K21 picks up its ball on PS5, coming this fall
The NBA season is in limbo, but NBA 2K21 is still coming and it will come to PS5.
The NBA season is in limbo, but NBA 2K21 is still coming and it will come to PS5.
It's still LeBron's NBA, as he leads the NBA 2K20 player rankings, just edging out defending NBA champion Kawhi Leonard.
NBA 2K20 has its new cover stars, recruiting new Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis and recent NBA retiree Dwyane Wade.
Does The Wolf have what it takes to ball with the greatest in the world? How bad are the microtransactions? Find out all this and more in today's episode.
One of the biggest features in WWE 2K19 will offer players a chance to relive the many highs and many lows of Daniel Bryan's storied WWE career.
Jay Rock's 'Win' is the perfect way to debut the next entry in the critically acclaimed basketball series.
With over 10 million copies of 2K18 sold, the basketball series has moved over 80 million sold worldwide.
As announced on WWE Monday Night Raw, the UFC legend-turned-WWE Superstar is making her WWE 2K debut, but only for those for pre-order.
2K Sports has chosen to sprinkle a little Greek seasoning onto the top selling basketball game.
Enter the squared circle day and date with console players for the first time ever, brother!