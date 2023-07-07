NBA 2K24 will feature crossplay for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S PlayStation and Xbox players will face off on the court for the first time ever.

2K Sports recently revealed that the legendary Kobe Bryant will grace the cover of NBA 2K24, the forthcoming installment in the basketball sim franchise. Today, the developer has begun to share the first gameplay details about the new NBA game. In a major step forward for the franchise, NBA 2K24 will introduce crossplay between PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

NBA 2K24’s crossplay support was announced alongside a wave of new details about the upcoming game. In honor of its cover star, 2K24 will include Mamba Moments, a new mode that puts players in the shoes of Kobe Bryant during some of the most iconic moments throughout his 20-year career. The mode will be similar to the Jordan Challenge featured in NBA 2K23 and NBA 2K11. The first trailer for the game can be seen below.

Lastly, 2K has revealed ProPLAY, a new technology that will allow the developers to use real-life NBA footage to create new animations for the video game. More information about ProPLAY and its implementation into NBA 2K24 will come later this summer.

NBA 2K24 will continue the new tradition of alternate covers featuring the stars from the WNBA, the women’s league that has been in every game since NBA 2K20. This year, the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K24, a GameStop exclusive. “I’m excited to represent this iconic franchise as an NBA 2K24 cover athlete. My brothers and I played NBA 2K as kids, making this moment a full-circle experience to join this exclusive list of basketball legends,” said Sabrina Ionescu. “Being in the company of some of the W’s greatest players is a dream come true.”

NBA 2K24 is set to launch sometime this fall for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Be sure to bookmark our NBA 2K24 topic page for future updates on the game.