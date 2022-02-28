WWE 2K22 wrestler roster and ratings Here's the full roster and ratings for WWE 2K22.

After taking some time off, the 2K’s pro wrestling franchise returns this year with WWE 2K22. Set to launch this March, the game features new and returning game modes for players to dive into. Ahead of release, developer 2K Sports has revealed the full roster of wrestlers, as well as their respective overalls in WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 wrestler roster and ratings

Here is the complete roster of wrestlers in WWE 2K22, as shared by the developers.

AJ Styles: 91

Akira Tozawa: 75

Alexa Bliss: 84

Alexander Wolfe: 77

André the Giant: 88

Angel Garza: 79

Angelo Dawkins: 80

Apollo Crews: 81

Ariya Daivari: 70

Asuka: 90

Austin Theory: 80

Batista: 88

Bayley: 88

Becky Lynch: 92

Beth Phoenix: 87

Bianca Belair: 87

Big Boss Man: 81

Big E: 87

Billie Kay: 77

Bobby Lashley: 91

Booker T: 88

Braun Strowman: 90

Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 91

Brock Lesnar: 94

Cameron Grimes: 79

Candice LeRae: 77

Carmella: 79

Cedric Alexander: 76

Cesaro: 84

Chad Gable: 76

Charlotte Flair: 90

Chyna: 87

Dakota Kai: 79

Damian Priest: 84

Dana Brooke: 74

Danny Burch: 77

Demon Finn Bálor: 90

Dexter Lumis: 79

Diesel: 87

Dolph Ziggler: 82

Dominik Mysterio: 79

Drew Gulak: 79

Drew McIntyre: 91

Eddie Guerrero: 90

Edge: 91

Elias: 75

Ember Moon: 81

Eric Bischoff (nWo 4-Life Edition): 69

Erik: 80

Faarooq: 88

Fabian Aichner: 80

Fandango: 77

Finn Bálor: 87

Goldberg: 88

Gran Metalik: 79

Happy Corbin: 81

Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition): 92

Hulk Hogan: 91

Humberto Carrillo: 77

Io Shirai: 82

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 80

Ivar: 81

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 85

JBL: 88

Jeff Hardy: 85

Jerry “The King” Lawler: 86

Jey Uso: 85

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86

Jimmy Uso: 85

Jinder Mahal: 77

Joaquin Wilde: 79

John Cena: 92

John Morrison: 80

Johnny Gargano: 82

Jordan Devlin: 79

Kalisto: 74

Kane: 82

Karrion Kross: 84

Kay Lee Ray: 81

Keith Lee: 80

Kevin Nash (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Kevin Owens: 85

King Nakamura: 88

Kofi Kingston: 88

Kushida: 79

Kyle O’Reilly: 81

Lacey Evans: 81

Lana: 71

Lince Dorado: 75

Liv Morgan: 77

MACE: 76

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage: 88

Mandy Rose: 80

Mansoor: 80

Marcel Barthel: 79

Maryse: 79

Mia Yim: 79

Mickie James: 81

“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase: 85

Montez Ford: 82

Vince McMahon: 76

Murphy: 77

Mustafa Ali: 77

MVP: 80

Naomi: 79

Natalya: 84

Nia Jax: 82

Nikki A.S.H.: 82

Oney Lorcan: 76

Otis: 77

Papa Shango: 79

Pete Dunne: 81

Peyton Royce: 79

R-Truth: 77

Randy Orton: 88

Raquel González: 81

Raul Mendoza: 79

Razor Ramon: 84

RECKONING: 76

Rey Mysterio: 90

Rhea Ripley: 86

Ric Flair: 88

Ricochet: 82

Riddle: 85

Road Dogg Jesse James: 85

Robert Roode: 81

Roderick Strong: 80

Roman Reigns: 95

Rowdy Roddy Piper: 85

Sami Zayn: 80

Samoa Joe: 86

Santos Escobar: 81

Sasha Banks: 88

Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Seth Rollins: 91

Shane McMahon: 79

Shawn Michaels: 88

Shayna Baszler: 84

Sheamus: 85

Shelton Benjamin: 81

Shotzi: 77

SLAPJACK: 71

Sonya Deville: 77

Stephanie McMahon: 77

Syxx (nWo 4-Life Edition): 88

T-BAR: 76

Tamina: 75

Tegan Nox: 79

The Brian Kendrick: 74

The Miz: 86

The Rock: 93

Timothy Thatcher: 80

Titus O’Neil: 76

Tommaso Ciampa: 84

Toni Storm: 80

Trent Seven: 77

Triple H: 91

Trish Stratus: 88

Tucker: 71

Tyler Bate: 82

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 88

Undertaker: 90

Ministry of Darkness (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 93 Phantom Mask (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 88 Boneyard Match (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 91

WALTER: 86

William Regal: 85

X-Pac: 85

Xavier Woods: 86

Those are all of the wrestlers found in WWE 2K22, as well as their overall rating. As we get closer to launch, count on Shacknews for all of your WWE 2K22 updates.