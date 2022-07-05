NBA 2K23 reveals Michael Jordan and Champion Edition covers NBA 2K23 will bring back the iconic Jordan Challenges from 2K11.

With the fall season coming up in just a couple of months, it’s about time for the annual sports titles to reveal details about their forthcoming entries. 2K23 is the next installment in 2K Sports basketball sim, and has revealed the Michael Jordan and champion Edition covers for the game. It’s also been confirmed that the game is arriving in early September, with pre-orders beginning soon.

The first trailer for NBA 2K23 was released earlier today and intercuts real-life footage of NBA legend Michael Jordan with gameplay of him in 2K23’s New Gen version. We see his free throw line dunk, as well as several other memorable moments from his career with the Chicago Bulls. The Michael Jordan Edition depicts artwork of the basketball legend, with the Championship Edition featuring an image of an autographed Jordan jersey.

2K Sports has revealed that NBA 2K23 will see the return of the Jordan Challenges. Originally featured in 2K11, these challenges put players in Michael Jordan’s shoes during the most iconic moments of his career. 2K23 will feature the same ten challenges, “rebuilt” from the ground up. There will also be five new challenges added to the offerings.

NBA 2K23 will launch on September 9, 2022. Pre-orders for the game will begin this week on July 7. The game’s platform availability has not yet been specified by the publisher.

The Michael Jordan and Championship Editions of NBA 2K23 are special edition versions of the upcoming game that will offer bonus rewards and in-game items. As alternate versions, players can expect a different star to be featured on NBA 2K23’s Standard Edition. We’ll be keeping an eye out for that reveal, as well as additional details on NBA 2K23 in the coming months.