Kobe Bryant is the NBA 2K24 cover star NBA 2K honors the Black Mamba with its newest covers.

As NBA fans look forward to the return of hoops this fall, 2K sports is ready to start rolling out new details of the latest installation of its basketball sim franchise. NBA 2K24 is coming this fall, and has revealed the legendary Kobe Bryant as the cover star for both its versions.

2K Sports announced today that it would honor the late Kobe Bryant with its covers for NBA 2K24. The Kobe Bryant edition, which will be the Standard Edition of 2K24, features a young, number 8-wearing Los Angeles Lakers superstar. The Black Mamba Edition, which is the deluxe version of this year’s game, sports a veteran Kobe Bryant on the cover, appropriately wearing number 24.



Source: Take-Two Interactive

Kobe Bryant won five championships, made 18 All-Star Games, and took home two Olympic Gold Medals during his two-decade run in the NBA. Bryant was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, after tragically dying alongside eight others in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Bryant was also featured on the special Mamba Forever Edition of NBA 2K21, the first game in the series released after his untimely passing.

Kobe Bryant is aptly featured as the NBA 2K24 cover star, a year after Michael Jordan appeared on a special version of NBA 2K23. The game doesn’t have a release date just yet, but we can expect to learn more in the near future.