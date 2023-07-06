Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Kobe Bryant is the NBA 2K24 cover star

NBA 2K honors the Black Mamba with its newest covers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Take-Two Interactive
1

As NBA fans look forward to the return of hoops this fall, 2K sports is ready to start rolling out new details of the latest installation of its basketball sim franchise. NBA 2K24 is coming this fall, and has revealed the legendary Kobe Bryant as the cover star for both its versions.

2K Sports announced today that it would honor the late Kobe Bryant with its covers for NBA 2K24. The Kobe Bryant edition, which will be the Standard Edition of 2K24, features a young, number 8-wearing Los Angeles Lakers superstar. The Black Mamba Edition, which is the deluxe version of this year’s game, sports a veteran Kobe Bryant on the cover, appropriately wearing number 24.

The Black Mamba Edition cover for NBA 2K24.

Source: Take-Two Interactive

Kobe Bryant won five championships, made 18 All-Star Games, and took home two Olympic Gold Medals during his two-decade run in the NBA. Bryant was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, after tragically dying alongside eight others in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Bryant was also featured on the special Mamba Forever Edition of NBA 2K21, the first game in the series released after his untimely passing.

Kobe Bryant is aptly featured as the NBA 2K24 cover star, a year after Michael Jordan appeared on a special version of NBA 2K23. The game doesn’t have a release date just yet, but we can expect to learn more in the near future.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola