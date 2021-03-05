Ghost of Tsushima directors honored as ambassadors of the actual island The real life island of Tsushima will soon make two of the video game's developers ambassadors of the island.

Ghost of Tsushima received much acclaim for being an amazing, well-designed game. However, it also received a bunch of recognition for its faithful depiction of the people and culture of Tsushima. The team at Sucker Punch Productions did such a commendable job, that they’re being honored by the people of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima Game Director Nate Fox and Creative Director Jason Connell will both be honored with a ceremony to commemorate their work on Ghost of Tsushima, in addition, they will be made official tourism ambassadors of the city of Tsushima in Nagasaki. Hiroki Hitakatsu, the mayor of Tsushima, spoke to the decision.

“Even a lot of Japanese people do not know the history of the Gen-ko period. When it comes to the world, the name and location of Tsushima is literally unknown, so I cannot thank them enough for telling our story with such phenomenal graphics and profound stories,” he said in a statement. Hitakatsu commends the team at Sucker Punch, stating that they “spread the name and history of Tsushima to the whole world in such a wonderful way.”

The ceremony will take place digitally, due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19. Fox and Connell will each hold the title of Tourism Ambassador for as long as they wish to have it. The Mayor also announced plans to create a tourism campaign based on the game. For more on Ghost of Tsushima, stay with us right here on Shacknews.