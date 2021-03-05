New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Animal Crossing: New Horizons March roadmap brings Spring events & surprises

The snow has melted and Spring has sprung. This month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, enjoy new collectible creatures, Shamrock Day, and Bamboo recipes.
TJ Denzer
1

As the world has continued to practice social distancing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given us ways to create our dream vacation islands and getaways. A big part of the continuing charm of New Horizons also happens to be the steady flow of content Nintendo brings to the game season after season. Spring is coming in the United States and that means the snow is melting and it’s time to get green with Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ verdant March roadmap.

Nintendo launched a video detailing March content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons via the Animal Crossing Twitter on March 5, 2021. First up, a slew of new capturable critters can be found in terms of fishing, bug collecting, and diving during swimming. The tadpole, orchid mantis, and spider crab will be available to each activity respectively. From March 10 to March 17, players can prepare for Shamrock Day (March 17) as well, slapping on some green and discovering all sorts of shamrock themed items for purchase in the game’s shops. Finally, Bamboo has come to the game and you can chop it down and use it in all sorts of DIY recipes for your island decoration.

The update mentions Mario Day on March 10 as well. A recent update recently brought a wealth of Super Mario Bros. cosmetics and decor to the game, so if you want to get your hands on it and Mario up your island ahead of Mar10, now is definitely the time. You can even follow our handy guide on how to get the Super Mario Bros. x Animal Crossing: New Horizons items.

March is looking lovely and verdant for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As these new events and items become available, stay tuned to our coverage for any guides and walkthroughs you might need to bring your evolving island dreams to life.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

