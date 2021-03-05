New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Apple now under investigation by UK government for alleged anti-competitive violations

The CMA is looking into Apple's recent behavior amidst anti-competitive accusations.
Donovan Erskine
1

Apple’s core business practices came under heavy fire last year when Epic Games decided to challenge the tech company’s App Store policies. Apple has been in a legal back and forth with the gaming company since the feud began last summer. Now, Apple finds itself in more hot water as it’s being investigated by the CMA, a UK government body, for anti-competitive violations.

This news comes directly from the United Kingdom government’s website, as it shared a press release about the investigation. “The probe has been prompted by the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) own work in the digital sector, as well as several developers reporting that Apple’s terms and conditions are unfair and could break competition law,” the press release reads, stating that a number of developers are upset with Apple’s business model.

This, of course, stems from the fact that Apple runs the App Store, which is the only way to directly download third-party apps on the devices that Apple also creates. It’s a similar point to what Epic Games got at in its initial lawsuit against the tech company. Apple has been heavily criticized for its terms of service that all developers must agree to in order to distribute their apps on Apple devices, and now, it’s garnered the attention of the UK government.

“Our ongoing examination into digital markets has already uncovered some worrying trends. We know that businesses, as well as consumers, may suffer real harm if anti-competitive practices by big tech go unchecked. That’s why we’re pressing on with setting up the new Digital Markets Unit and launching new investigations wherever we have grounds to do so,” said Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive of the CMA.

The CMA is just opening its investigation into Apple, so it will likely be a while before we know what actual ramifications this may have. For future updates on Apple, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola