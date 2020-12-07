Evening Reading - December 7, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday night. Did that weekend go fast or was it just me? I hope you all managed to get some rest, or failing that, got everything done that you wanted to accomplish. Now, let's take a look at some of the articles posted on Shacknews today (remember to read them for your points!) and then check out some memes from around the internet.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond multiplayer hands-on impressions
- Shack Chat: What do you want for the holidays this year?
- Cyberpunk 2077 preload times
- New Xbox Series X trailer directed by Taika Waititi
- The 2020 Classic Tetris World Championship ended with a match between 2 brothers
- Mando Mondays Week 7 includes new Moff Gideon and Mandalorian Funko Pops!
- New Warzone trailer sets the stage for Black Ops Cold War Season 1
- The Long Dark Hesitant Prospect update adds Ash Canyon region & new gear
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons December update detailed in new video
- GTA Online adds new underground club The Music Locker
NWS: Loopdaddy's favorite thing
I love everything about this song.
These sorts of music videos need to come back
Every 2000s punk pop music video 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/qe8caqTrSz— Roxxy Haze (@roxxyhaze) December 4, 2020
I love punk rock/pop music videos.
It's getting cold outside (in the northern hemisphere)
Please enjoy these ducks changing their minds. pic.twitter.com/v1jvCTNMmK— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 5, 2020
Get back inside ducks! It's too chilly.
Friend
15 minutes old❤😍 pic.twitter.com/roXrngbrav— Colorado Audrey🔥🦂😷 (@AudreyStJames1) December 5, 2020
Look at this little angel. Animals are the best.
A legendary shot
Hello, Goodbye#ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/3cxFJ5ohlN— ゼルダねこ (@smaho_neko) December 5, 2020
Look at that! Tracking the shot through the sky and seeing it hit. Incredible.
Give 'em the drums!
The caption says "she demands the drum" pic.twitter.com/x07efCqjqz— ☃️elora☃️ (@eeeelora) December 6, 2020
Now if we could cut this in with bongo cat, vibing cat, and the man on the bench singing, that would be great.
All dressed up
🚨 i put a tie on the baby 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7J5K4Xv5P4— Felix (@legobutts) December 7, 2020
Look at this kitty, looking all proper and ready for the day.
Tony Hawk is a top bloke
Haven’t been traveling much for obvious reasons, but this happened today after I loaded my belongings onto an x-ray belt:— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 7, 2020
TSA agent: hey Mr Hawk, do a kickflip
Me: I can’t because my skateboard and shoes are in your machine.
TSA is pretty ridiculous. It was implemented and accepted incredibly fast and yet people still can't wear a mask? Come on.
Christmas tree!
🎄🎄Not academia related but I'm way too hyped about this sustainable Xmas gem🎄🎄— Alexandra Lautarescu (@AleLautarescu) December 5, 2020
London Christmas Tree Rental lets you RENT a tree in a pot. In Jan he goes back to live on a farm (can get the same one back next year).When he reaches 7ft he "retires" & gets planted in a forest. pic.twitter.com/Fnmc1LddEr
This is a fantastic idea. No more dumping a dead tree every year.
