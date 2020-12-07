New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - December 7, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday night. Did that weekend go fast or was it just me? I hope you all managed to get some rest, or failing that, got everything done that you wanted to accomplish. Now, let's take a look at some of the articles posted on Shacknews today (remember to read them for your points!) and then check out some memes from around the internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

NWS: Loopdaddy's favorite thing

I love everything about this song.

These sorts of music videos need to come back

I love punk rock/pop music videos.

It's getting cold outside (in the northern hemisphere)

Get back inside ducks! It's too chilly.

Friend

Look at this little angel. Animals are the best.

A legendary shot

Look at that! Tracking the shot through the sky and seeing it hit. Incredible.

Give 'em the drums!

Now if we could cut this in with bongo cat, vibing cat, and the man on the bench singing, that would be great.

All dressed up

Look at this kitty, looking all proper and ready for the day.

Tony Hawk is a top bloke

TSA is pretty ridiculous. It was implemented and accepted incredibly fast and yet people still can't wear a mask? Come on.

Christmas tree!

This is a fantastic idea. No more dumping a dead tree every year.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a sleep. He loves to smoosh his face into the blanket when he's really tired.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola