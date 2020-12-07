Cyberpunk 2077 preload times Looking to preload Cyberpunk 2077? Here are all the preload times you need to know about.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release later this week and that means players are already gearing up to play the game when it launches. One of the best ways to make sure you’re ready to jump right into the action is to preload, and we’ve got all the Cyberpunk 2077 preload times you need to know, right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 preload times

Preloads for Cyberpunk 2077 are currently live and available across multiple storefronts. The GOG.com version of the game, as well as the Epic Games Store and Steam versions, are all available as preloads right now.

Those looking to preload the game on console will find that Xbox versions are available to preload right now, with the PlayStation version of the game set to become available to preload starting December 8, 2020. So, if you’re looking forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077 when it releases, and don’t want to have to wait for the downloads to finish on that day, you have plenty of time to set up a preload and download the game before release.

It’s also probably a good idea to go ahead and download the game down while preloads are active, mostly because a day 1 patch will probably become available at release—as is standard with new game releases—and you’ll want to have most of the game files downloaded before tacking on those extra files. Here's a quick recap of the preload times.

PC preloads are live right now

Xbox preloads are live right now

PlayStation preloads coming December 8, 2020

Now that you know the Cyberpunk 2077 preload times, you can also check out our Cyberpunk 2077 release time info guide, which breaks down all the available times that you and your friends will be able to jump in and play Cyberpunk 2077 after it launches. We’ll have plenty of coverage coming soon for the ambitious FPS, so make sure you keep your eyes glued right here on Shacknews for the latest content and info.