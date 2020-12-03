Cyberpunk 2077 release time info Here are the release times for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally launch next week on December 10, allowing fans to explore Night City in all its glory. As we count down the days, some of the more excited players are eager to know what exact moment they’ll be able to start playing. Ahead of release, developer CD Projekt RED has revealed the worldwide launch times for Cyberpunk 2077.

What time does Cyberpunk 2077 release?

The launch time for Cyberpunk 2077 will depend on your region and the platform you’re playing on. With CD Projekt RED being a Polish company, Cyberpunk 2077 will release shortly after midnight, at 1a.m. PT on December 10, 2020. For other locations around the globe, release times are illustrated in a graphic shared by CD Projekt RED.

If you’re playing on PC or Google Stadia and live anywhere west of Warsaw, Poland on the map above, you’ll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 a bit early on December 9. Players in the United States will be able to jump in as early as 4p.m. PT/ 7p.m. ET on the ninth. PC and Stadia players will also be able to pre-load the game starting on Monday, December 7.

For console players, Cyberpunk 2077 will launch at midnight local time. This means that regardless of how the timezones translate, you’ll have to wait until 12am on December 10 to dive into the highly-anticipated RPG. Xbox players can begin pre-load the game starting on December 3, while PlayStation players can do the same starting on December 8.

Now that you know exactly what time you can jump in and start playing Cyberpunk 2077, you can make the proper arrangements for your venture into Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 will release on current and last-gen consoles, as well as PC and Google Stadia on December 10, 2020. For more updates and helpful guides, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Cyberpunk 2077 topic page.