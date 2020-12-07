New Warzone trailer sets the stage for Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Treyarch has released a new story trailer ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Season One.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to get proper integration with Warzone, the franchise’s free-to-play battle royale standalone later this month. When this update hits, Black Ops Cold War will begin Season One, which will introduce a battle pass, as well as a slew of cosmetics, and even a new weapon and multiplayer map. With the update less than a couple of weeks away, Treyarch has dropped a new story trailer that sets the stage for Season One.

The new Black Ops Cold War Season One cinematic can be found on the Call of Duty YouTube channel. We see a militant group infiltrating a CIA safe house in Berlin, quickly dispatching the people within. We then get some voiceover narration from Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin, who worked on Rebirth Island on Nova 6. After being captured, tortured, and maimed by Russel Adler, Stitch is out for revenge. Stitch leads Adlers and a group of agents to a mall in New Jersey where he and his followers ambush them, which is where the cinematic concludes.

We learn that Stitch will be the special operator unlocked in Season One of Black Ops Cold War, whom players can suit up as in both Warzone and multiplayer matches. Call of Duty likes to release these expository cinematics ahead of a new Season to set the stage for what’s to come. It’s likely that this is the video that will play when loading into Black Ops Cold War for the first time after the big patch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One will begin on December 16 after being delayed from its original December 10 day. In addition to Warzone integration, the update adds a new weapon and map to the FPS. For further updates on Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, Shacknews has you covered.