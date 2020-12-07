Mando Mondays Week 7 includes new Moff Gideon and Mandalorian Funko Pops! The latest edition of Mando Mondays adds more delicious content based on The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian is reaching the conclusion of its second season, as there’s only a couple of episodes left. However, Mando Mondays is still going strong, as Disney and Lucasfilm continue to announce new products and merchandise based on the hit Disney+ series. Monday is here, so it’s time to look at what’s new in a galaxy far, far away.

As always, Lucasfilm has posted a recap to the Star Wars website to reveal the latest Mandalorian products. It’s here that Lucasfilm acknowledges The Mandalorian’s appearance as a playable character in Fortnite, whom players can unlock by purchasing the Season 5 battle pass. Mando Monday’s goes well beyond digital goodies, and there’s plenty of that here as well.

For fans of Funko, new Pop figures based on Moff Gideon and The Mandalorian himself were revealed. The Mandalorian can be seen blasting off with his jetpack with blaster at the ready, while Moff Gideon is wielding the rare Darksaber. What’s more, both of these figures glow in the dark.

Her Universe is an inclusive apparel brand founded by Ashley Eckstein, the voice actress for Ahsoka Tano in the Clone Wars and Rebels animated series. Specializing in products inspired by Star Wars, Her Universe has some new apparel in the latest edition of Mando Mondays. This includes new shirts with the Mythosaur symbol, a signia often used by Mandalorians.

There’s still a couple of episodes left in The Mandalorian Season two, so expect more Mando Monday announcements in the coming weeks. If you’ve been keeping up with the show, you’ll want to tune into Pop! Goes the Culture! this Thursday, where we’ll be discussing the latest episodes of The Mandalorian, among other entertainment news.