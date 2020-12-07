New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The 2020 Classic Tetris World Championship ended with a match between 2 brothers

13-year-old Dog defeated his 15-year-old brother P1xelAndy in the grand finals to win the 2020 Classic Tetris World Championship.
TJ Denzer
5

It seems like every year, the champions of Tetris are getting younger and younger. The classic block-laying and line-clearing game transcends generations in both its simplicity and massively high ceiling of on-the-fly decision making and skill. 2020 may have curtailed the possibility of a physical Classic Tetris World Championship, but it didn’t stop the competition from happening in an online format. When the dust settled and the grand finals happened, it came down to a match between two brothers, and was won by the 13-year-old Dog.

The 2020 Classic Tetris World Championship took place alongside the Tetris Effect: Connected Launch Invitational over the weekend of December 5 and December 6, 2020. Broadcast on the Classic Tetris Twitch channel, the competition saw some stellar players come together to play online in classic NES Tetris. However, when the competition came down to its final match, the grand finals, it was 13-year-old Dog and his 15-year-old brother Andy who battled it out for the final victory. It was an impressive display of skill between both players at the end, but ultimately it was Dog who prevailed with a victory to take the 2020 Classic Tetris World Championship.

Despite having to move to an online format in 2020, this year’s Classic Tetris World Championship had no slouches. The bracket was full of stellar players which included the two-time back-to-back world champion of previous years, Joseph Saelee. The whole competition was an awesome display of NES Tetris skill, especially in the Top 8. Ultimately, it’s wild in general that out of all competitors, it was these two young brothers that arrived at the final stage to duke it out.

In the end, 13-year-old Dog was able to eke out a win over his brother, but both of them should be proud to arrive at the finish line. It’s been a weird year for sure, but if you missed the 2020 Tetris World Championship, be sure to go back and check it out. You can find the whole CWTC throughout the Classic Tetris Twitch channel’s Recent Broadcast VODs.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 7, 2020 7:30 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, The 2020 Classic Tetris World Championship ended with a match between 2 brothers

    • dextius legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 7, 2020 7:46 AM

      Such an amazing finals. Those two kids were unbelievably good. Surprised their parents did not get on stream?

      • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 7, 2020 8:14 AM

        chat was going wild asking for an interview with the parents. Apparently the dad has PB in the 400ks. It was cool to watch them but certainly would have been fun to have them both in the same room for the interview to see the dynamic between them.

        • Entity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 7, 2020 8:18 AM

          When Andy got up at the end, I was sure he was going to show up in frame on Dog's screen.

          • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            December 7, 2020 8:54 AM

            he did pop in for a moment during the interview, but then he went back to his desk. Oh well, it's hard to do all of this virtually and it was a great tourney.

