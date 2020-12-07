New Xbox Series X trailer directed by Taika Waititi Xbox's new "Lucid Odyssey" trailer dials in on the power of dreams.

Microsoft’s slogan for the new Xbox Series X has been “power your dreams,” so it’s only right that the next-gen console’s latest trailer focuses on just that.

Microsoft shared the new “Lucid Odyssey” trailer to the Xbox YouTube channel on December 7, 2020. Set in a dream incubation lab, the trailer centers around an experiment to see how playing the Xbox Series X will impact a player’s dreams. After a solid session of gaming, user MoonLiteWolf falls asleep, after waking, the research conductors ask about her dreams. She recounts traveling through a forest with a bunny and seeing a flying whale during her time in the dreamscape.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Xbox trailer without an appearance of the brand’s biggest mascot. While detailing everything that appeared in her dream, MoonLiteWolf states that Master Chief himself showed up, working the turntables as a DJ. What’s more, Chief takes off his helmet to reveal that he’s actually a cat beneath all of that Spartan armor. Here’s hoping it’s not the last we’ve seen of kitten Master Chief.

Most interestingly, this trailer was directed by Taika Waititi, who you may recognize as the director of Thor: Ragnarok, or the Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit. It’s not the first time we’ve seen Microsoft team up with a major Hollywood name, as a past Xbox Series X trailer features Get Out and Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya.

As cool as this trailer is, it won’t help the ongoing issue of trying to secure an Xbox Series X or Series S console, as the next-gen systems are still incredibly hard to come by. For further news and updates, stick with us right here on Shacknews.