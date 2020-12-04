Evening Reading - December 4, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night. You did it. Congratulations on making it through another week. Now, let's read some of the content posted on Shacknews and then check out some memes.
- 2021 video game release dates calendar
- Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture, Part 1
- Xbox Series X review: The future is not here
- PS5 review: It's what's on the inside that counts
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 4: Humble's Game Awards Sale
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 4: The Black Friday hangover
- BioWare GM Casey Hudson & Dragon Age producer Mark Darrah exit studio
- God of War's Kratos comes to Fortnite as a new skin
- How to transfer screenshots from your Nintendo Switch to your smartphone
- Oscar Isaac to play Solid Snake in upcoming Metal Gear Solid film
- Persona 5 Strikers western trailer released & immediately pulled by Atlus
An important message
No more good videos? Unlikely.
Wise words
The company is by far more important than the journey or the destination.
Cutie kitty
He's so cute I am losing my mind pic.twitter.com/fxcbler6FS— President G&G (@gng_ssb) December 3, 2020
It seems like this kitty is blind and he's got his tongue hanging out! Blem!
No PS5 for you
To the person who tweeted at Ms. Warwick asking for the PS5... She says no.— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020
- DW Team
Don't ask Ms. Warwick.
King of the Hill
December 3, 2020
I love Dale Gribble.
Learn the roles of game developers
Loads of people were asking me what the difference between a game designer and producer were so here you go!— Rosa Carbó-Mascarell 🍊 (@moreelen) December 3, 2020
A quick intro to roles in game development. 👩💻
(This took all day... Please appreciate. 😂) pic.twitter.com/Mt1H5dent6
Each role is super important.
Mint Blitz tricks
Grand Theft Banshee pic.twitter.com/HuH5U0scj1— Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) December 4, 2020
Gotta love OG Halo tricks.
GPU Song
Blessing your timeline with the GPU song. #AstrosPlayroom pic.twitter.com/cONNrU2vLy— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) December 4, 2020
It's a good song.
