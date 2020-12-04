New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 4, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night. You did it. Congratulations on making it through another week. Now, let's read some of the content posted on Shacknews and then check out some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

An important message

No more good videos? Unlikely.

Wise words

The company is by far more important than the journey or the destination.

Cutie kitty

It seems like this kitty is blind and he's got his tongue hanging out! Blem!

No PS5 for you

Don't ask Ms. Warwick.

King of the Hill

I love Dale Gribble.

Learn the roles of game developers

Each role is super important.

Mint Blitz tricks

Gotta love OG Halo tricks.

GPU Song

It's a good song.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad you might have seen before. It looks like he's taking a selfie!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

