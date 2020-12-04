Evening Reading - December 4, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night. You did it. Congratulations on making it through another week. Now, let's read some of the content posted on Shacknews and then check out some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

An important message

No more good videos? Unlikely.

Wise words

The company is by far more important than the journey or the destination.

Cutie kitty

He's so cute I am losing my mind pic.twitter.com/fxcbler6FS — President G&G (@gng_ssb) December 3, 2020

It seems like this kitty is blind and he's got his tongue hanging out! Blem!

No PS5 for you

To the person who tweeted at Ms. Warwick asking for the PS5... She says no.



- DW Team — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

Don't ask Ms. Warwick.

King of the Hill

pic.twitter.com/Ld39YJ5EUW — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) December 3, 2020

I love Dale Gribble.

Learn the roles of game developers

Loads of people were asking me what the difference between a game designer and producer were so here you go!



A quick intro to roles in game development. 👩‍💻



(This took all day... Please appreciate. 😂) pic.twitter.com/Mt1H5dent6 — Rosa Carbó-Mascarell 🍊 (@moreelen) December 3, 2020

Each role is super important.

Mint Blitz tricks

Grand Theft Banshee pic.twitter.com/HuH5U0scj1 — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) December 4, 2020

Gotta love OG Halo tricks.

GPU Song

Blessing your timeline with the GPU song. #AstrosPlayroom pic.twitter.com/cONNrU2vLy — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) December 4, 2020

It's a good song.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad you might have seen before. It looks like he's taking a selfie!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.