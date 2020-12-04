Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 4: The Black Friday hangover

After Black Friday must come the Black Friday hangover. The deals are over and the console makers are taking the weekend to recover, so don't look for any super dynamite sales this time around.
Having said that, Xbox is feasting on some leftovers and still has Star Wars Squadrons, Madden, and NBA 2K21 at a hefty discount. And PlayStation has kicked off its End of Year Sale, featuring games like Death Stranding and a lot of great deluxe editions. But if you're looking to maybe feast on something new, the Red Dead Online mode is now available as a standalone game and it's 75 percent off for the first week! So give it a look!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Raven Remastered - FREE!
- Swimsanity! - FREE!
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox One + Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- PlayStation End of Year Sale
- Death Stranding - $19.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $21.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Dishonored The Complete Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 End of Year Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Just Cause 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket Arena - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Worms Rumble - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- John Wick Hex - $13.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $4.99 (75% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $9.80 (50% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $9.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Namco Museum - $9.89 (67% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 4: The Black Friday hangover