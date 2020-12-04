New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 4: The Black Friday hangover

Storefronts are recovering from Black Friday, but there are still a few games worth getting this weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
4

After Black Friday must come the Black Friday hangover. The deals are over and the console makers are taking the weekend to recover, so don't look for any super dynamite sales this time around.

Having said that, Xbox is feasting on some leftovers and still has Star Wars Squadrons, Madden, and NBA 2K21 at a hefty discount. And PlayStation has kicked off its End of Year Sale, featuring games like Death Stranding and a lot of great deluxe editions. But if you're looking to maybe feast on something new, the Red Dead Online mode is now available as a standalone game and it's 75 percent off for the first week! So give it a look!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

