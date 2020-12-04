Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 4: The Black Friday hangover

After Black Friday must come the Black Friday hangover. The deals are over and the console makers are taking the weekend to recover, so don't look for any super dynamite sales this time around.

Having said that, Xbox is feasting on some leftovers and still has Star Wars Squadrons, Madden, and NBA 2K21 at a hefty discount. And PlayStation has kicked off its End of Year Sale, featuring games like Death Stranding and a lot of great deluxe editions. But if you're looking to maybe feast on something new, the Red Dead Online mode is now available as a standalone game and it's 75 percent off for the first week! So give it a look!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch