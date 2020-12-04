Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 4: Humble's Game Awards Sale

As was the case with this weekend's console deals, digital shops are having a Black Friday hangover. However, that doesn't mean there aren't good games to find.

The Humble Store is having a pretty big sale ahead of The Game Awards, which are set to take place next week. They've also got big deals on the indies and VR games, which are worth checking out. Meanwhile, Steam has an opening weekend deal for John Wick Hex, Green Man Gaming has a coupon that can be used across the site, and Rainbow Six Siege has a sale all over the place in the wake of its latest season.

Check out this weekend's deals and be ready for the avalanche of deals set to hit in the weeks ahead.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: Biped, Tower of Time, Steel Division: Normandy 44, Undead Horde, Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition, For the King, Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The House of DaVinci, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, Shadows Awakening, Human Fall Flat, Guns Gore & Cannoli 2, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Chasm, Stars End, Blood Bowl II, Earthlock, Saints Row IV, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, Felix the Reaper, and Lovecraft's Untold Stories. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These activate on Steam and require VR devices.

GamersGate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code DEC17 to receive 17% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Overcooked 2 (w/Too Many Cooks + Surf 'N' Turf Pack DLCs), Children of Morta, One Step From Eden, The Beast Inside, Indivisible, Shining Resonance Refrain, Zwei: The Arges Adventure, Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection, Tabletop Playground, The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Game, Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, Still There, Struggling, and Path of Giants. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, new customers will receive all 14 games and one month of EA Play Pro! Existing customers will receive all 14 games and receive a $5 off coupon for one month of EA Play Pro. This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 or more for Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition, Rain of Reflections: Chapter 1, and Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity. Pay more than the average $6.14 for Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Galactic Civilizations III, Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Expansion Pack, Galactic Civilizations III: Mega Events, and the Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Expansion. Pay $10 or more to also receive Stellaris: Galaxy Edition. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)

Steam