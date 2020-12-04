Oscar Isaac to play Solid Snake in upcoming Metal Gear Solid film It would appear that Sony has cast Oscar Isaac to play the iconic Solid Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie being directed by Kong: Skull Island's Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

A film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid has been another of those Sony theatrical projects that has been whispered about for years, but with very little concrete progress or details to back it up. Much like Uncharted, we knew might have been happening, but also much like that other project, Metal Gear Solid just made a major move by filling its lead role - the iconic Solid Snake - with popular actor Oscar Isaac.

Oscar Isaac was announced for the role of Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid on December 4, 2020, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. According to THR, Oscar Isaac has officially been confirmed to be starring in Sony’s Metal Gear Solid movie as the main character. Other confirmed staff on the movie include Jordan Vogt-Roberts of Kong: Skull Island in the director chair. Meanwhile, the script has been penned by Derek Connolly, also of Kong: Skull Island fame, as well as screenwriter on Detective Pikachu. Finally, Peter Kang is producing.

Vogt-Roberts actually joined the Metal Gear Solid project as its director in 2014, so there has at least been concrete movement since then, but otherwise things have been rather quiet about the Sony backed movie. 2020 has been a year in which things have moved along on several Sony productions. We also recently got our first look at Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake for the Uncharted film. Despite Metal Gear Solid’s staff filling up, we’ve seen little in the way of actual looks at production and it feels like we won’t get a look for quite a while yet.

Nonetheless, Oscar Isaac has put on clinics in many of his recent roles and has shown enthusiasm for the role in the past. It will be interesting to see what he brings to the role of Solid Snake. Stay tuned for further details and news on the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie.