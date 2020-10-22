Tom Holland shares a first look at him as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie The Uncharted movie is still underway, and starring actor Tom Holland just shared an image of one of his first appearances as Nathan Drake.

The Uncharted movie has been in limbo for what feels like forever ever. For one, the troubled project just couldn’t keep a director around. The cast was seemingly also fluctuating. As far back as 2011, issues have been springing up as Sony tried to put the film together. All of that said, the studio finally settled on Tom Holland to portray Nathan Drake and the Spider-Man actor has been vocal about it this year. We finally just got one of our first looks at Holland as Naughty Dog’s legendary treasure hunter.

Tom Holland shared the look at him in full Nathan Drake dress on his Instagram on October 22, 2020. As young as Holland looks, he puts on the mantle of Drake well in the image. He’s got the dusty clothes and gear, somewhat sweaty hair, and scruffy look going strong. It’s a far cry from his clean and youthful appearance as Peter Parker in Spider-Man, an aesthetic Insomniac Games even seemingly stuck with when they changed Parker’s face for Spider-Man on PS5. For what we can see, it looks like Holland is putting on the Drake persona well.

Of course, wearing the costume and delivering the character are two entirely different things, and it’s not necessarily entirely up to Holland how that comes across. As mentioned before, Uncharted has been through a half-dozen directors in its many supposed years of production. We were hearing about new directors even back in 2011, and the sixth Uncharted director dropped earlier this year. Does everyone want to see an Uncharted movie? Probably, and Tom Holland’s star power makes it exciting to say the least, but one wonders if the studio can pull it together enough to deliver a good Holland-led Uncharted film.

Regardless, Holland has us cautiously optimistic that maybe the Uncharted movie is moving along after years of issues. We’re at least happy to be able to see what he looks like in Drake’s shoes. Stay tuned for more details and information on the Uncharted film as it becomes available.