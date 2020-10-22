New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Tom Holland shares a first look at him as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie

The Uncharted movie is still underway, and starring actor Tom Holland just shared an image of one of his first appearances as Nathan Drake.
TJ Denzer
4

The Uncharted movie has been in limbo for what feels like forever ever. For one, the troubled project just couldn’t keep a director around. The cast was seemingly also fluctuating. As far back as 2011, issues have been springing up as Sony tried to put the film together. All of that said, the studio finally settled on Tom Holland to portray Nathan Drake and the Spider-Man actor has been vocal about it this year. We finally just got one of our first looks at Holland as Naughty Dog’s legendary treasure hunter.

Tom Holland shared the look at him in full Nathan Drake dress on his Instagram on October 22, 2020. As young as Holland looks, he puts on the mantle of Drake well in the image. He’s got the dusty clothes and gear, somewhat sweaty hair, and scruffy look going strong. It’s a far cry from his clean and youthful appearance as Peter Parker in Spider-Man, an aesthetic Insomniac Games even seemingly stuck with when they changed Parker’s face for Spider-Man on PS5. For what we can see, it looks like Holland is putting on the Drake persona well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

Of course, wearing the costume and delivering the character are two entirely different things, and it’s not necessarily entirely up to Holland how that comes across. As mentioned before, Uncharted has been through a half-dozen directors in its many supposed years of production. We were hearing about new directors even back in 2011, and the sixth Uncharted director dropped earlier this year. Does everyone want to see an Uncharted movie? Probably, and Tom Holland’s star power makes it exciting to say the least, but one wonders if the studio can pull it together enough to deliver a good Holland-led Uncharted film.

Regardless, Holland has us cautiously optimistic that maybe the Uncharted movie is moving along after years of issues. We’re at least happy to be able to see what he looks like in Drake’s shoes. Stay tuned for more details and information on the Uncharted film as it becomes available.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 22, 2020 9:45 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Tom Holland shares a first look at him as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 22, 2020 10:29 AM

      I still don't know if he was the right cast for that part. Sure he's got the acrobatics in spades but unless he's a much better actor than I give him credit for I don't see him being able to bring the level of machismo needed for what is basically Indiana Jones.

      • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 22, 2020 10:41 AM

        Are we thinking about the same person? Holland seems like the perfect fit for this. Dude can be super charismatic.

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 22, 2020 10:44 AM

          Charismatic yes but there's a certain kind of swagger I've only seen him attempt to fail to pull off so I don't know if he can actually pull it off that I feel is needed here.

    • bradsh legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 22, 2020 10:49 AM

      Do not want

Hello, Meet Lola