Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 will change Peter's face Peter Parker gets a full makeover in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

After much confusion, Sony finally shared an extensive blog that detailed how Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will work on the PlayStation 5. In this post, they also shared what fans can expect when jumping into the game on next gen. Among these are several graphical and technical upgrades, as well as a peculiar cosmetic change. Peter Parker has an entirely new face in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

When highlighting all of the new changes to Spider-Man Remastered, Sony stated that they had recast the face for Peter Parker. Instead of John Bubniak, who did the motion-capture for the original game, Insomniac has chosen Ben Jordan to play the character in the remaster. The company shared their reasoning for the change in the blog post.

The original face for Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man, as modeled after John Bubniak.

“We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life.”

As evident in the quote, Yuri Lowenthal will still be the voice used for Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Insomniac and Sony were surely met with unexpected controversy upon this announcement as many fans are up in arms over the change. Though the new face does look better from a graphics perspective, one has to wonder why they didn’t just bring in Bubniak again to do more motion-capture.

The new face looks a bit younger, reminding many of Tom Holland, who currently plays the role in the live-action films. This is an even stranger move when you consider that the Peter Parker we get in Marvel’s Spider-Man is meant to be a matured, seasoned superhero. The new look makes him seem no older than protégé Miles Morales.

It’s unclear if Sony and Insomniac will make changes in light of backlash from fans, so we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, you won’t be able to see Peter’s face when he swings into action when Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches this November.