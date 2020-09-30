Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 detailed in new PlayStation Blog Sony has clarified a lot of the confusion surrounding Marvel's SPider-Man Remastered for PlayStation 5.

To be frank, the communication from Insomniac and Sony on Spider-Man Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PlayStation 5 has been confusing and unclear. We know that 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man will be receiving a remaster on PS5, but we haven’t been exactly sure on how upgrades, save transfers, or payments will work. Sony has released a new blog fully detailing how Spider-Man Remastered will work on PS5.

Posted to the PlayStation website, a new blog details Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for the PlayStation 5. When players purchase Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5, they will be given redeemable voucher code for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. This means that players that own the standard version of Miles Morales will need to buy Spider-Man Remastered separately. Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will cost $69.99 USD.

Of course, the blog post also details all of the new bells and whistles that comes with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. This includes faster load times, ray-traced reflections, and a target of 60 FPS. One particular change comes with Peter Parker’s face model. He looks entirely different in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, as the motion-capture actor has been recast.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will also come with three new suits for players to take on their new playthrough. This includes the Amazing Suit, which is a recreation of the costume worn in the Amazing Spider-Man films by Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker. This means fans can now suit up in costumes inspired by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s run as the iconic character. The other two suits have yet to be revealed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be available when the PlayStation 5 launches on November 12. We recently learned about pre-order bonuses and pre-load times for Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Stay with us here at Shacknews for all of your next-gen updates.