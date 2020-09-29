New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-orders go live, PS5 pre-load date announced

Miles Morales pre-orders have gone live, and we now know exactly when players can pre-load the game on PS5.
Donovan Erskine
4

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is surely one of the biggest releases left for 2020. Set to launch alongside the PlayStation 5, this spinoff will see Miles Morales take center stage following the events of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. Sony has announced that digital pre-orders for the game have gone live, and also shared when fans will be able to pre-load the game onto their PS5 console. 

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was revealed to be coming to the PlayStation 4 following the latest PS5 showcase. Those looking to get the game on their current gen console can load in and pre-order now. Pre-ordering the game’s Standard Edition on either the PS4 or PS5 will grant players with some in-game bonuses. This includes the T.R.A.C.K. Suit, three extra skill points, the gravity well gadget, and a second suit for Miles Morales that is yet to be revealed. 

It was also confirmed that those pre-ordering on PS5 will be able to pre-load the game on their console ahead of release. Now, this is where things get a bit tricky. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available for pre-load on the PlayStation 5 starting on November 5, ahead of its November 12 release date. However, the console doesn’t release until November 12 as well. So if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5 before its official launch day, rest assured that you can have Spider-Man: Miles Morales downloaded and ready to go for the big day.

As we head into October, the new consoles are almost upon us. It’s been a pretty wild September for Sony. From the PS5 showcase to ensuing PS5 pre-order fiasco, things are heating up as we finally learn more about next-gen games and consoles. To keep up with all of the chaos, stay with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    September 29, 2020 2:00 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-orders go live, PS5 pre-load date announced

      September 29, 2020 2:38 PM

      Hopefully my ps5 shows up a week early so I can preload the games! That’s a thing right? System showing up early...

        September 29, 2020 3:03 PM

        At this rate it’s 50/50 if it arrives on time, let alone early.

      September 29, 2020 3:15 PM

      how do you pre load a lauch title for new console? what a stupid thing to promote. Now you will just feel like shit if you dont get your hands on it early, while no one would given a second thought if they had just not mentioned it.

        September 29, 2020 3:28 PM

        This is promoting the PS4 version to be fair, it just a happens to mention if you’re super lucky you can do it on ps5 as well (which yeah I doubt I’ll even get my preorder on launch day)

