Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-orders go live, PS5 pre-load date announced

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is surely one of the biggest releases left for 2020. Set to launch alongside the PlayStation 5, this spinoff will see Miles Morales take center stage following the events of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. Sony has announced that digital pre-orders for the game have gone live, and also shared when fans will be able to pre-load the game onto their PS5 console.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was revealed to be coming to the PlayStation 4 following the latest PS5 showcase. Those looking to get the game on their current gen console can load in and pre-order now. Pre-ordering the game’s Standard Edition on either the PS4 or PS5 will grant players with some in-game bonuses. This includes the T.R.A.C.K. Suit, three extra skill points, the gravity well gadget, and a second suit for Miles Morales that is yet to be revealed.

Pre-orders for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 are live right now!https://t.co/RWtGuXsBQf pic.twitter.com/A18hBHCHSn — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 29, 2020

It was also confirmed that those pre-ordering on PS5 will be able to pre-load the game on their console ahead of release. Now, this is where things get a bit tricky. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available for pre-load on the PlayStation 5 starting on November 5, ahead of its November 12 release date. However, the console doesn’t release until November 12 as well. So if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5 before its official launch day, rest assured that you can have Spider-Man: Miles Morales downloaded and ready to go for the big day.

As we head into October, the new consoles are almost upon us. It’s been a pretty wild September for Sony. From the PS5 showcase to ensuing PS5 pre-order fiasco, things are heating up as we finally learn more about next-gen games and consoles. To keep up with all of the chaos, stay with us here on Shacknews.