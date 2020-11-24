Evening Reading - November 24, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday and I have once again taken over Evening Reading. Now, sit back, grab your drink, and let's bring this day of posting to an official end.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The only crossover we need
November 24, 2020
I've never been so happy to see a Needler in all my life.
Tetris + Cat Jam = Hell yeah
Boom, Tetris for Minette! https://t.co/Ig6j4XZkMR— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) November 24, 2020
Thank you for bringing this to my attention, Skankcore, and thank you Tetris account for making this a thing.
The difference between street cats and house cats
i screamed pic.twitter.com/W9PqvRgAFa— max 🦇 (@cosmicandrogyny) November 24, 2020
I can't stop laughing, it's so true it disgusts me.
Earth is beautiful...
My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp— Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020
I really wanna go to space now. Are tickets available yet?
Dave Chapelle gets real for a moment
View this post on Instagram
Lot of life lessons in this one. Some jokes, too. But, mostly life lessons.
The Hero of Time strikes again!
EDM wrote an incredible and far-too-flattering feature on my stupid ass.https://t.co/g98PFsrdtm— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) November 24, 2020
Marc had a nice piece done up about him on EDM. You should check it.
This is my happy place...
Dogs jumping into piles of leaves is what I needed to see today. Maybe you did, too. https://t.co/UHqf93Ap0i— Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) November 24, 2020
I really needed this, yeah.
Before we say goodbye, enjoy this picture of my dog Dusty when he was just a wee lil pup. He's grown up a lot in the past few months.
