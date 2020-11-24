New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 24, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Josh Hawkins
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday and I have once again taken over Evening Reading. Now, sit back, grab your drink, and let's bring this day of posting to an official end.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The only crossover we need

I've never been so happy to see a Needler in all my life.

Tetris + Cat Jam = Hell yeah

Thank you for bringing this to my attention, Skankcore, and thank you Tetris account for making this a thing.

The difference between street cats and house cats

I can't stop laughing, it's so true it disgusts me.

Earth is beautiful...

I really wanna go to space now. Are tickets available yet?

Dave Chapelle gets real for a moment

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

Lot of life lessons in this one. Some jokes, too. But, mostly life lessons.

The Hero of Time strikes again!

Marc had a nice piece done up about him on EDM. You should check it.

This is my happy place...

I really needed this, yeah.

Before we say goodbye, enjoy this picture of my dog Dusty when he was just a wee lil pup. He's grown up a lot in the past few months.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

