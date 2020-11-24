New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 2 buffs the USA

The latest major update to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 enhances the United States.
Donovan Erskine
2

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a technological marvel and will likely remain one of the most revered games of the year. Letting players fly anywhere around the globe is an insane accomplishment that the devs at Asobo studio were able to pull off. That said, the developers are aware that certain areas still need some work, which is where World Updates come in. These are Asobo’s way of beefing up areas of the map that may have felt a little undercooked in the original release. Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 2 has arrived and brings new enhancements to the United States.

When Asobo Studio rolled out World Update 1, which focused on Japan, they revealed that the USA would be the priority in World Update 2. Full of varying landscapes and environments, as well as no shortage of unique landmarks, it’s fair to say that there was some cleaning up to do in Microsoft Flight Simulator’s depiction of the US. That update has landed, and is free for all players.

A post to Xbox Wire further details all of the changes and additions in the new patch. “World Update II: USA features an improved digital elevation model with resolution up to one meter, new aerial textures that significantly improve the appearance in several states across the country, and four new hand-crafted airports (Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Friday Harbor, and New York Stewart).”

In addition, players can now experience a discovery flight across the eastern seaboard, as well as enjoy a Bush Trip in the Alaskan wilderness. It’s yet to be revealed what region will be the focus of Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 3, but we’ll have that information for you when it becomes available right here on Shacknews.

