Joshua Tsui on his new Insert Coin Documentary & involvement in Mortal Kombat The voice of Sub-Zero speaks about his new doc and role as the iconic character.

Joshua Tsui has had a prolific career in entertainment, most known for his role as Sub-Zero in the Mortal Kombat video games. However, his latest project, a Documentary titled Insert Coin which follows the story of Midway, is a bit different from what we’re familiar with seeing from Tsui. We sat down with him to talk about everything from Insert Coin, to his early days working on the Mortal Kombat series.

In the interview, which can be viewed in its entirety below, Shacknews Video Editor Greg Burker speaks with Joshua Tsui about his upcoming documentary, Insert Coin. From a filmmaking perspective, documentaries can be one of the largest undertakings, as production can often last for years. This is a lesson Tsui learned while working on Insert Coin. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, to be honest with you. So it was quite the undertaking.” He shared.

With him having such an iconic role in a game that populated many arcades, it’s fascinating that he’s stepping behind the camera for a project in that same world. “I was in a unique position where I was living through that era at the company and I had a lot of insight on it.” Josh Tsui’s experience and history with Midway make him a great choice to direct this documentary.

In the full interview, Tsui talks more about the production of Insert Coin, as well as his time playing Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat. Insert Coin releases on November 25 on Alamo On Demand and Virtual Cinemas. The video can be found on Shacknews’ YouTube channel as well as other exclusive videos and interviews.