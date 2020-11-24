Red Dead Online launching as standalone game in December Rockstar Games is making Red Dead Online its own standalone product next week.

Red Dead Online released shortly after Red Dead Redemption 2 as the game’s multiplayer component. Allowing players to define their own path as an outlaw in the old west, Red Dead Online offers quite a different experience from the game’s campaign. In a surprising move, developer Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Online will be going standalone in December. What’s more, the game will be heavily discounted throughout the first couple of months.

On December 1, 2020, players will no longer need to own Red Dead Redemption 2 in order to access Red Dead Online. Red Dead Online will be its own product that can be purchased separately. In fact, RDO will be discounted at only $4.99 until February 15, 2021. Once that date rolls around, the game will be priced at $19.99. Red Dead Online will be available on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

RDO going standalone will coincide with the launch of the Bounty Hunter’s Expansion, which will add the following to the game:

Increased RDO$ and XP for all Posse members on Free Roam Missions, Bounty Missions, and Free Roam Events

for all Posse members on Free Roam Missions, Bounty Missions, and Free Roam Events Double XP in all A Land of Opportunities missions and Bounty Hunter missions

in all A Land of Opportunities missions and Bounty Hunter missions Discounts in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue : 40% off all Outfits including Role Outfits, 30% off all Horses, Repeaters, Pistols, the Schofield Revolver, Saddles and Improved Saddles, Coats, and Vests

: 40% off all Outfits including Role Outfits, 30% off all Horses, Repeaters, Pistols, the Schofield Revolver, Saddles and Improved Saddles, Coats, and Vests New Prime Gaming Benefits : Players who connect to Prime Gaming before December 21st will receive a Reward for a free Breton Horse and RDO$100

: Players who connect to Prime Gaming before December 21st will receive a Reward for a free Breton Horse and RDO$100 Additional Prime Gaming Benefits: A free Katata Coat, 6,000 Naturalist XP, a free Wilderness Camp, and 5 free Legendary Animal Pheromones for players that connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming

Red Dead Online will be available as a separate product in just one week on December 1. If you plan on hopping in for the first time, you may want to check out Shacknews’ Read Dead Online guide hub and stick with us for further news and updates.