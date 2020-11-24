Metal: Hellsinger gets new music video showcasing its slay-to-the-beat gameplay To drive home the style behind heavy metal rhythm shooter of Metal: Hellsinger even further, it got a gameplay music video with James Dorton of Black Crown Initiate.

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm game like few others. When it was first revealed earlier this year, it came out kicking our teeth in with brutal first-person shooter gunplay done in time to the heavy metal beat of its intense soundtrack. The Outsiders and Funcom have an interesting game on their hands, and in case you didn’t get it by now, they put together a fantastic new gameplay music video to show it off.

Metal: Hellsinger’s new gameplay video was released on the Funcom YouTube channel on November 24, 2020. Tapping James Dorton of Black Metal Initiate for a performance of the intense Poetry of Cinder track, we’re treated to another look at Metal: Hellsinger’s gameplay experience as Dorton belts out the vocals of the heavy-hitting song. As we can see in the trailer below, Metal: Hellsinger’s first-person shooter experience is played in time to the music as players unleash gunfire and melee into enemies in rhythm to the song for increasing amounts of point bonuses.

Dorton’s performance to this particular gameplay show gives a good idea of how the gameplay will go in Metal: Hellsinger, but he won’t be the only one delivering. Trivium’s lead guitar and vocalist Matt Heafy, Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, Dark Tranquility vocalist Mikael Stanne, and Soilwork's Björn Strid have already been confirmed at the reveal announcement to be delivering performances in the face-melting soundtrack and there are plenty more where that came from. Reportedly, as you continue to do well in the game, the music will intensify until you’ve a fully epic heavy metal chorus accompanying your murderous run.

Metal: Hellsinger is still slated for 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with little news narrowing the launch window down so far. Even so, it’s great to see the game in action once again and we’ll look forward to seeing more as we approach the coming year.