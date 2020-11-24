New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Watch Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on PS5 and PS4

The latest sneak peek from CD Projekt Red gives players a glimpse of the Nomad life in Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on PS5 and PS4 Pro.
Josh Hawkins
10

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020, and while worries of another delay are probably hot in the minds of would-be fans, CD Projekt Red is here to give us yet another taste of the good (or not-so-good) life in Night City. This time around we’re being transported to the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS5 and PS4 Pro.

Obviously, some spoilers are included in the gameplay, so steer clear if you want to go into Cyberpunk 2077 with a clear head and no spoilers in mind.

Last week we got a glimpse of what the game would look like and play like on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and even learned that copies are in the wild earlier this week. Now, though, we finally get to see official gameplay on the PS5 and PS4. It should be noted that the video says the PS4 gameplay is running on a PS4 Pro, so it's unclear how it will perform on a regular PS4. While only six minutes, quite a lot goes down in the gameplay that’s included, so let’s break it all down a bit.

First, the big news. We finally got to see a bit more of the Nomad lifepath that players can choose at the start of the game. Beginning the story outside of Night City, it looks like players who choose this path will be in for some really good stuff as they are immediately working to transport some kind of illegal goods to the city. We’re never given a breakdown of what the goods are, or even how quickly this kicks into gear, but it sounds like there might be some possible room for beef between Jackie and V, at least early on.

The gameplay then transitions to Night City, where Jackie and V have found themselves in some sort of trouble. The trouble seems to end in a shootout with a van that is loaded with cybernetically-enhances criminals with some nice guns.

You can check out the gameplay video above for a good look at the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game. Of course, more details about the differences in the two versions will become more apparent as we head into the game’s launch window. Make sure you keep your eyes on our Cyberpunk 2077 hub for the latest info, news, and our review when the game finally releases.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 24, 2020 10:00 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Watch Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on PS5 and PS4

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 24, 2020 10:19 AM

      abrasion look!

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 24, 2020 10:39 AM

      I have it pre-ordered on stadia. I have to say the cars and driving sections looks bad

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 24, 2020 11:26 AM

      That Ellison street sign texture pop in at 4:45

      • mobab legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 24, 2020 11:28 AM

        Shooting was awful lol

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 24, 2020 1:34 PM

      So I just watched this,........... it's a bit better than the last footage, the PS5 stuff at night, I think that had rain on the windshield, PS4 didn't? (yet it's the same code?)

      That being said, like yes, it looks better than Xbox footage, purely due to location, so a bit unfair, but I do notice, it's night city, pandemic effect, no citizens for most of the driving scenes :/

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 24, 2020 1:37 PM

        This crowd stuff in 2077 is really your "no toilets on the enterprise" thing huh

        • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 24, 2020 1:53 PM

          It's jarringly barren compared to previous content released.

          • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 24, 2020 1:54 PM

            But nothing is final until the game comes out?

            • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              November 24, 2020 2:22 PM

              I guess we'll see, it's coming prettttttttttttty darn soon.

      • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 24, 2020 1:45 PM

        PS4 had rain on the front windshield too. It all looked pretty similar, its probably just better frames on PS5. I did notice it seemed like they switched to PS5 right before anything "actiony" happens.

        • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 24, 2020 1:51 PM

          I didn't see any on the front on PS4 but I rewatched and saw some on Jackies side.

          • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 24, 2020 1:53 PM

            hmm yeah they're on the front too but maybe not as pronounced? i dunno, i definitely see them lol

Hello, Meet Lola