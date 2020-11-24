Watch Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on PS5 and PS4 The latest sneak peek from CD Projekt Red gives players a glimpse of the Nomad life in Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on PS5 and PS4 Pro.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020, and while worries of another delay are probably hot in the minds of would-be fans, CD Projekt Red is here to give us yet another taste of the good (or not-so-good) life in Night City. This time around we’re being transported to the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS5 and PS4 Pro.

Obviously, some spoilers are included in the gameplay, so steer clear if you want to go into Cyberpunk 2077 with a clear head and no spoilers in mind.

Last week we got a glimpse of what the game would look like and play like on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and even learned that copies are in the wild earlier this week. Now, though, we finally get to see official gameplay on the PS5 and PS4. It should be noted that the video says the PS4 gameplay is running on a PS4 Pro, so it's unclear how it will perform on a regular PS4. While only six minutes, quite a lot goes down in the gameplay that’s included, so let’s break it all down a bit.

First, the big news. We finally got to see a bit more of the Nomad lifepath that players can choose at the start of the game. Beginning the story outside of Night City, it looks like players who choose this path will be in for some really good stuff as they are immediately working to transport some kind of illegal goods to the city. We’re never given a breakdown of what the goods are, or even how quickly this kicks into gear, but it sounds like there might be some possible room for beef between Jackie and V, at least early on.

The gameplay then transitions to Night City, where Jackie and V have found themselves in some sort of trouble. The trouble seems to end in a shootout with a van that is loaded with cybernetically-enhances criminals with some nice guns.

You can check out the gameplay video above for a good look at the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game. Of course, more details about the differences in the two versions will become more apparent as we head into the game’s launch window. Make sure you keep your eyes on our Cyberpunk 2077 hub for the latest info, news, and our review when the game finally releases.