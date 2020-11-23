Cyberpunk 2077 copies spotted in the wild, watch out for spoilers Physical copies of Cyberpunk 2077 are popping up at retailers with the game's release imminent.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for their arrival to Night City, as the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is less than three weeks away. As everybody gears up for release day, physical copies of Cyberpunk 2077 have actually begun to show up at retailers. Because of this, story details on the highly-anticipated RPG have already started to surface online.

Over the weekend, the gaming space blew up when Reddit user u/Justgonnasendit90 posted some of the first pictures of the physical Cyberpunk 2077 case taken by a consumer. Thanks to their job at Amazon, u/Justgonnasendit90 came across a batch of PS4 copies of the RPG preparing to ship in just a couple of weeks. With the thread turning into an impromptu Q&A, the user confirmed that the game included two discs, as well as some physical goodies.

This is significant for two key reasons. One, a delay is less likely than ever now, as copies have already started to go out. Though not impossible, it would be really difficult to delay a game’s release once physical copies are in the hands of retailers without causing a marketing nightmare. After the game’s last delay, we learned that it was issues surrounding the last gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 that forced CD Projekt RED to push the release date yet again. With the copies discovered at Amazon being PS4 versions, one would assume that these problems have been finalized.

Secondly, it means that we’re officially in the spoiler zone as we lead up to release. In fact, somebody else that managed to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 has already leaked gameplay as well as story details. Of course, we will not link to any of that leaked info, and advise that you tread lightly over the next couple of weeks, as more and more people start to get access to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases in a little over two weeks on December 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia. For more news and information on the upcoming RPG, visit the Cyberpunk 2077 topic page on Shacknews.