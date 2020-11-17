New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Watch Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X

CD Projekt RED has shown off gameplay for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles.
Donovan Erskine
12

With a little over three weeks until the release of Cyberpunk 2077, fans are looking forward to finally hopping into Night City. As we creep closer to launch, developer CD Projekt RED has been holding Night City Wire streams to focus on new aspects of the characters and world of Cyberpunk 2077. On Tuesday, November 17, CD PRojekt RED held a surprise edition of Night City Wire where they showcased Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X.

The Night City Wire Special was streamed live on the CD Projekt RED Twitch channel earlier today. During the stream, we got our first glimpse at Cyberpunk 2077 running on hardware other than PC. The gameplay lasts for roughly 10 minutes, and sees V on a mission to get to the bottom of a missing person case. For the sake of time and avoiding spoilers, the footage is edited down.

Throughout the video, the footage flips back and forth from Xbox Series X to Xbox One X. While the game looks solid, it’s obviously a bit inferior to what we’ve seen on PC. There isn’t much of a noticeable difference between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions, because the next-gen patch for Cyberpunk 2077 won’t arrive until sometime in 2021. 

The gameplay, which can be viewed in its entirety above, shows branching dialogue, vehicles, and combat. We even see the player unlock an Xbox achievement for killing an enemy that threw a grenade at them. 

Cyberpunk 2077 was set to launch on November 19, before it was surprisingly delayed yet again to December 10. Issues surrounding the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game were cited as the leading cause of the push. Because of this, it’s not too surprising that CD Projekt RED wanted to show fans that the last-gen version of the game was coming along well. More Cyberpunk 2077 news will arrive this Thursday when episode 5 of Night City Wire goes live.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 17, 2020 9:25 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X

    • skinlab133 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 17, 2020 9:37 AM

      30fps.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 17, 2020 9:44 AM

        Before the next gen update.

        • kainen1 legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 17, 2020 9:55 AM

          when does that drop? surely it has to be near release or at ?

          • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 17, 2020 9:59 AM

            Sometime in 2021. Messaging earlier said "early '21" but it's just now plain "2021" now.

            • kainen1 legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 17, 2020 10:16 AM

              Guess I’ll be waiting then. Total bullshit.

              • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                November 17, 2020 11:22 AM

                When they started developing the game they didn’t know about these new systems. They already need to ship it on five platforms. I doubt the two new ones were prioritized over getting the game in top shape on the existing five platforms. What’s bullshit, that they don’t delay the game another 3 months to get it running on the next gen consoles?

                • kainen1 legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  November 17, 2020 11:24 AM

                  Put more resources on getting it done with their moneyhats I dunno. Plan better. I can’t buy the XSX version (the one i want) If out of the gate it doesn’t do 60fps

                  • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    November 17, 2020 11:25 AM

                    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mythical_Man-Month

                  • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    November 17, 2020 11:25 AM

                    It’s possible that even the Series X native version won’t do 60 FPS. Unlikely, but possible. 60 FPS is not going to be a given across the generation, I don’t think.

                  • derelict515 legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    November 17, 2020 11:36 AM

                    most people can't buy the XSX version because they don't have an XSX so you can imagine how the product team might be prioritizing that work

                    • kainen1 legacy 10 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      November 17, 2020 11:40 AM

                      i mean, i dont want to be insensitive but their prioritization restraints and timeline slips are not really my problem as a consumer. There's over a million Series X/S sold already. But I get what you're saying, just not entirely sympathetic. :)

                  • code-e255 legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    November 17, 2020 11:39 AM

                    30 FPS is a deal-breaker for me. I just hope they'll get the game running at 60 FPS.

                • diamondfire05
                  reply
                  November 17, 2020 11:25 AM

                  This game was supposed to come out in 2019, they were not even thinking next gen for most the development

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 17, 2020 11:39 AM

        I'll be waiting for PC anyway. Who can play a FPS with a controller?!

        • code-e255 legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 17, 2020 11:41 AM

          As long as the field-of-view isn't too constrained, I don't really mind playing 1st person shooters on consoles. At least for single-player shooters where I don't need to perform well.

          • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 17, 2020 11:42 AM

            I wind up getting extremely frustrated with my inability to aim with a thumb stick.

        • ItCameFromTheDesert
          reply
          November 17, 2020 11:43 AM

          Millions of people in the world

        • diamondfire05
          reply
          November 17, 2020 11:45 AM

          M&kb are for work who wants to use them in their free time? Also how does haptic feedback work with a keyboard?

Hello, Meet Lola