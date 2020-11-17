Watch Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X CD Projekt RED has shown off gameplay for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles.

With a little over three weeks until the release of Cyberpunk 2077, fans are looking forward to finally hopping into Night City. As we creep closer to launch, developer CD Projekt RED has been holding Night City Wire streams to focus on new aspects of the characters and world of Cyberpunk 2077. On Tuesday, November 17, CD PRojekt RED held a surprise edition of Night City Wire where they showcased Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X.

The Night City Wire Special was streamed live on the CD Projekt RED Twitch channel earlier today. During the stream, we got our first glimpse at Cyberpunk 2077 running on hardware other than PC. The gameplay lasts for roughly 10 minutes, and sees V on a mission to get to the bottom of a missing person case. For the sake of time and avoiding spoilers, the footage is edited down.

Throughout the video, the footage flips back and forth from Xbox Series X to Xbox One X. While the game looks solid, it’s obviously a bit inferior to what we’ve seen on PC. There isn’t much of a noticeable difference between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions, because the next-gen patch for Cyberpunk 2077 won’t arrive until sometime in 2021.

The gameplay, which can be viewed in its entirety above, shows branching dialogue, vehicles, and combat. We even see the player unlock an Xbox achievement for killing an enemy that threw a grenade at them.

Cyberpunk 2077 was set to launch on November 19, before it was surprisingly delayed yet again to December 10. Issues surrounding the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game were cited as the leading cause of the push. Because of this, it’s not too surprising that CD Projekt RED wanted to show fans that the last-gen version of the game was coming along well. More Cyberpunk 2077 news will arrive this Thursday when episode 5 of Night City Wire goes live.