Mortal Kombat 11's Movie Skin pack brings MK actors' voices & likenesses to the game Where do you get these guys? Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has something special lined up for the Mortal Kombat movie's 25th anniversary, bringing back three of its actors to lend their voices and likenesses.

The team at NetherRealm has a great appreciation for the old 1995 Mortal Kombat movie. They even went so far as to scoop up classic Shang Tsung actor Cary Tagawa to lend his voice and likeness to Mortal Kombat 11. But why should he be the only one who gets to come back and join the fun? On Tuesday, WB Games and NetherRealm announced that three more of the movie's key actors are joining the MK11 cast. They'll be lending both their likenesses and voices to Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate's versions of Sonya Blade, Raiden, and Johnny Cage.

When utilizing anyone from the Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack, that character's voice will be featured in all instances of their Mortal Kombat 11 dialogue. Bridgette Wilson-Sampras will replace Ronda Rousey when playing as Island Bound Sonya Blade. (That comes as a relief for those who don't care for Rousey's performance or her views.) Old-school Highlander actor Christopher Lambert returns as Protector of Earthrealm Raiden. Lastly, the quotable Linden Ashby comes back to voice Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage, who gave us such memorable movie moments like these.

This isn't the first time NetherRealm has experimented with subbing in guest voices for a character's full dialogue. Hopefully this batch of actors will fare better than DJ Dimitri Vegas' Sub-Zero, who... well... he tried.

What kinda Tommy Wiseau ass voice acting is this? pic.twitter.com/ioYrQdLWTz — Raphael 🦇 (@RaphsidentEvil) August 15, 2019

The Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack is available right now for $5.99 USD on all of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate's platforms, both current and next-gen. For those who haven't been following the game's development, MK11 recently made the jump to Ultimate in the last week, adding a new Kombat Pack containing playable characters Mileena, Rain, and Rambo, as well as visual enhancements, reduced load times, and cross-play across platforms and platform generations. It doesn't look like NetherRealm is entirely finished with MK11 Ultimate, so Shacknews will keep an eye on whatever comes next.