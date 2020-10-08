Mileena, Rain, & Rambo coming to Mortal Kombat 11 in Kombat Pack 2 At long last, NetherRealm boss Ed Boon can have some reprieve as Mileena joins Rain and Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11: Kombat Pack 2 in November.

Mortal Kombat has been pretty quiet for a bit. After all, NetherRealm Studios released Aftermath earlier this year, bringing new characters and story extensions to the game. It has given people plenty of time to continue to demand NRS boss Ed Boon put Mileena in the game, basically something that has become somewhat of a joke for a while now. Well, loud Mileena fans can finally be quiet forever because she’s finally coming to the game alongside Rain and Rambo, and they’ll all be here in November for Mortal Kombat 11: Kombat Pack 2.

NetherRealm Studios announced Mortal Kombat 11: Kombat Pack 2 on the Mortal Kombat Twitter on October 8, 2020. On November 17, 2020, Mileena, Rain, and the latest guest character, Rambo, will be making their appearance as the game’s new DLC. It’s a little hard to tell from the trailer, but Ed Boon has assured fans that yes, it’s Sylvester Stallone rocking John Rambo’s voice as he lets Mortal Kombat’s array of twisted monsters and mystics know that he is, in fact, their worst nightmare.

Poor Tarkatan never stood a chance. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/YQXGAqHHKZ — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) October 8, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 has been great at delivering characters players want to see while also offering some fun guests along the way. After all, Kombat Pack 1 brought us Terminator, while Aftermath brought us RoboCop. That means we could do the iconic RoboCop vs Terminator battle to the death we’d been waiting for. Rambo feels like a slightly out-of-left-field pick in this regard, but with Stallone behind the voice, it fits right in with the Peter Weller-voiced RoboCop.

It also puts an end to a long-running joke of - sorry it’s true - annoying Mileena fans filling Mortal Kombat and Ed Boon tweets with demands for the character at every turn. We’re sure they’ll find something else to complain about, but for now, Boon hopefully gets some reprieve.

“For the last time, Mileena is NOT koming to MK11”

- Ed Boonpic.twitter.com/uhupzSfejO — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 8, 2020

With Mortal Kombat 11: Kombat Pack 2 coming on November 17, 2020, NetherRealm also announced that the base game would be freely upgraded to Xbox Series X and PS5 versions and an Ultimate Edition featuring Kombat Packs 1 and 2 and the Aftermath character and story DLC would be packed into one full set. Stay tuned for further details as we move towards November, the launch of the new consoles, and the arrival of Mileena, Rain, and Rambo.