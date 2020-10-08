Mortal Kombat 11 will upgrade to PS5 & Xbox Series for free with cross-gen play

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a new slate of DLC in Kombat Pack 2 this coming November, bringing Mileena, Rain, and Rambo to the roster. That was cool in of itself, but it’s not all that NetherRealm had to say today. The developer is also getting the game ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and announced today that players that own the current gen will get a free upgrade when Kombat Pack 2 launches.

This interesting detail came alongside the announcement of Mortal Kombat 11: Kombat Pack 2 on October 8, 2020. While Mileena, Rain, and Rambo were undoubtedly the headliners of NetherRealm Studios’ latest announcements, there was absolutely more to see. For one, an Ultimate Mortal Kombat 11 package will launch alongside Kombat Pack 2 on November 17, 2020, bringing base MK11, Kombat Packs 1 and 2, and the Aftermath story and character DLC together in one set. Moreover, NetherRealm announced the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on the same day and new and existing players will get a free upgrade to the new console editions when they have them.

The details of the cross-gen upgrade of Mortal Kombat 11 to PS5 and Xbox Series X can be seen above. It will launch same day as Kombat Pack 2.

This is undoubtedly an excellent move for NetherRealm Studios. Not only do we get to enjoy an pretty awesome generation of the franchise on next-gen consoles, but it seems to imply that NetherRealm Studios isn’t done with Mortal Kombat 11 yet. Even further, there will be cross-gen play support, meaning PS4 and PS5 players can compete against each other. Your pool of online kombatants won’t be dwindled because you’re playing on the new console.

With Mortal Kombat 11: Kombat Pack 2 bringing Mileena, Rain, and Rambo, Ultimate giving new players a way to buy it all, and the whole thing getting free upgrades to next-gen, the future is looking bright for MK11. Stay tuned as we await further details on the characters and more leading up to the launch.